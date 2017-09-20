BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Plus-Size Model Clapped Back At A Man Who Turned Her Photo Into A Sexist Meme

news

This Plus-Size Model Clapped Back At A Man Who Turned Her Photo Into A Sexist Meme

"I can be fat and still be out of your league."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 20, 2017, at 11:03 a.m. ET

Posted on September 20, 2017, at 9:17 a.m. ET

This is Lesego Legobane, aka "ThickLeeYonce," a 24-year-old plus-size model, blogger, photographer, and body-positive activist living in South Africa.

ThickLeeYonce / Via Instagram: @thickleeyonce

On Tuesday, a popular South African Twitter user Leyton Mokgerepi turned her photo into a body-shaming meme.

She only found out about the tweet when someone tagged her in it. She decided &quot;he had to know his place,&quot; Legobane told BuzzFeed News.&quot;So I decided to reply because I felt he was being rude,&quot; she said.
Twitter

She only found out about the tweet when someone tagged her in it. She decided "he had to know his place," Legobane told BuzzFeed News.

"So I decided to reply because I felt he was being rude," she said.

In just four words, Legobane issued one of the most perfect burns of our time.

I don't like you https://t.co/91TJ5xypV8
lee @ThickLeeyonce

I don't like you https://t.co/91TJ5xypV8

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tweet went massively viral. Celebrities including Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Ava Duvernay faved it, and Legobane quickly gained thousands of followers.

People are already nominating it for "best clapback of 2017."

This might be the best clapback of 2017. https://t.co/k0d6ups9l4
Melissa Blue @mel_thegreat

This might be the best clapback of 2017. https://t.co/k0d6ups9l4

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
This dude made a fool of himself with a weak attempt to use a beautiful💃woman in a sexist meme. Guess what, she not… https://t.co/vPRKinSyyL
BloggendBewegen @BloggendBewegen

This dude made a fool of himself with a weak attempt to use a beautiful💃woman in a sexist meme. Guess what, she not… https://t.co/vPRKinSyyL

Reply Retweet Favorite
i would like to report a murder https://t.co/vtvzfzAjCc
Laura Saba @theactivestick

i would like to report a murder https://t.co/vtvzfzAjCc

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people are just straight-up obsessed with Legobane now.

@ciaranpsheridan @ThickLeeyonce @Zoe_Mthiyane
dr.babyhands @molly9_xo

@ciaranpsheridan @ThickLeeyonce @Zoe_Mthiyane

Reply Retweet Favorite
I like you!You're so beautiful! https://t.co/X4am4xUono
CYPHER @hanenohaetashra

I like you!You're so beautiful! https://t.co/X4am4xUono

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@ThickLeeyonce I stan
Ubhuti kaDuduzane ♚ @roger_zhat

@ThickLeeyonce I stan

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the midst of his epic dragging, Mokgerepi tweeted Legobane's photo again — this time calling her "girlfriend goals," in what appeared to be an effort to walk back his original tweet.

Twitter

It...did not go well.

@imleyton Bwahahaha! Too little too late. Accept yer punishment sir.
ReallyDon'tTrump @ReallyDontTrump

@imleyton Bwahahaha! Too little too late. Accept yer punishment sir.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@imleyton Haaaaaaaaaaa, you're being dragged to filth and I'm here for all of it.
Le Gateau Chocolat @LeGateauChoc

@imleyton Haaaaaaaaaaa, you're being dragged to filth and I'm here for all of it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And what about the other woman in the tweet, you may ask? Oh, she found the tweet. And she, too, was having none of it.

As if the world needed another example of an obnoxious ass' 🙄 https://t.co/77WA0OFGfs
Joëlle Kayembe @j4joelle

As if the world needed another example of an obnoxious ass' 🙄 https://t.co/77WA0OFGfs

Reply Retweet Favorite

The second woman in the tweet, Joëlle Kayembe, told BuzzFeed News she is "super proud" of how Legobane responded — and she did not take her inclusion in the tweet as a compliment.

"It was not a well thought out compliment, if that is what he was trying achieve," Kayembe told BuzzFeed News. "And to use one woman's picture (mine in this case) to body-shame another is just rude and unnecessary!"

Mokgerepi declined to comment.

Legobane said she's been "overwhelmed by the love" and has been getting messages from women saying her body positivity has inspired them to love their own bodies.

&quot;It means a lot to me that I can change someone&#x27;s perception about their physical appearance by loving my own,&quot; she said.
ThickLeeYonce

"It means a lot to me that I can change someone's perception about their physical appearance by loving my own," she said.

And she has one more thing to say to the guy who tweeted her photo.

&quot;I hate it when men think that fat girls are desperate and that we like every other guy &#x27;cause &#x27;we don&#x27;t have options,&#x27;&quot; she said. &quot;It&#x27;s utter nonsense.&quot; &quot;I can be fat and still be out of your league.&quot;
ThickLeeYonce / Via Instagram: @thickleeyonce

"I hate it when men think that fat girls are desperate and that we like every other guy 'cause 'we don't have options,'" she said. "It's utter nonsense."

"I can be fat and still be out of your league."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT