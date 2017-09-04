BuzzFeed News

A German Man Just Broke A World Record By Carrying 29 Beer Steins

A German Man Just Broke A World Record By Carrying 29 Beer Steins

"The hero we need and deserve."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on September 4, 2017, at 6:19 a.m. ET

A new world record for beer carrying was set on Sunday, after a German man carried 29 full beer steins for 40 meters.

Oliver Strümpfel won the title at a festival in Bavaria, where Oktoberfest is held, Merkur reported.He also held the previous world record, carrying 25 beer steins in 2014.
Strümpfel attempted to carry 31 steins but dropped two of them on the way.

In order to win the title, he could not spill more than 10% of the beer.“I first did 27, because I wanted to be sure and then at the end I said, ‘Let’s add another one and get over 30,&#x27;” Strümpfel told Reuters. “Unfortunately it didn’t quite work, but having managed to put 29 down...I think it’s amazing.”
All together, the steins weighed more than 68.9 kilograms (152 pounds) — and training was no joke.

Strümpfel said he's been hitting the gym three or four times a week since February.“When I think about it, it’s 200 hours for about 40 seconds of walking,” he said.

People have dubbed Strümpfel a hero and a legend.

The hero we need and deserve https://t.co/dGiyfi4BIb
pmpknspice ramen @RedHotStyley

The hero we need and deserve https://t.co/dGiyfi4BIb

The real MVP. https://t.co/pdyJrA8Mww
Dharmesh Gandhi @dharmeshG

The real MVP. https://t.co/pdyJrA8Mww

This is the guy you want to have at the pub https://t.co/Y6phIvuqLK
Hamish McArthur @hamishmcarthur

This is the guy you want to have at the pub https://t.co/Y6phIvuqLK

Watch the record-breaking moment here:

CAN YOU BEER-LIEVE IT? German man sets new world record we didn’t know existed, carrying 29 beer jugs for 40 metres… https://t.co/twagCSE1AE
TEN Eyewitness News @channeltennews

CAN YOU BEER-LIEVE IT? German man sets new world record we didn’t know existed, carrying 29 beer jugs for 40 metres… https://t.co/twagCSE1AE

Cheers! 🍺

