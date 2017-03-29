Supplied

"I saw it, and I was like, 'This is a joke. Are you kidding me?'" she told BuzzFeed News. "I was immediately so angry."

Willingham said dress code rules anger her due to their role in the over-sexualization of young women — and because those rules are rarely enforced for male students.

"I feel like that’s just demeaning — not just to women, but to men as well. They’re not animals, they can handle themselves!" she said.

"It’s a very outdated rule that needs to be updated," Willingham added. "As students, we’ve been trying to progress, and I think the school system should catch up as well."