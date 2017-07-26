BuzzFeed News

Here's What Trans Veterans Are Saying About Trump's Trans Military Ban

"I, a trans person, have done more for the defense of America than Trump ever will."

By Julia Reinstein and Sarah Karlan

Julia Reinstein

Sarah Karlan

Posted on July 26, 2017, at 1:12 p.m. ET

President Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning that transgender people cannot "serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," he said in a series of tweets.

Trans celebrities and activists such as Sarah McBride and Janet Mock were quick to respond to the announcement.

Sarah McBride @SarahEMcBride

Janet Mock @janetmock

There are many ways to serve our communities/countries. Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump

Raquel Willis @RaquelWillis_

Trump and his administration has never been here for LGBTQ folks. Anyone who says or thinks otherwise has not been paying attention.

Laverne Cox thanked trans people currently serving for their service.

Laverne Cox @Lavernecox

To all the trans folks currently serving in the military thank you for your service. I am sorry your "commander in chief" doesn't value it.

While it is still not clear what his decision means for transgender people currently serving in the armed forces, trans veterans took to Twitter to share their disapproval of the president's actions.

Chelsea Manning, the US soldier who was recently released from prison after leaking military intelligence reports, called the decision "cowardice."

Chelsea E. Manning @xychelsea

so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis

Kristin Beck, the first former Navy SEAL to come out as transgender, tweeted directly at the president, "MEET ME & tell me I'm not WORTHY to my face."

Chief Beck @valor4us

@realDonaldTrump @realDonaldTrump YOU just opened a can of WHOOP-ASS!!!! #NavySEAL #pipehitter #transgender MEET… https://t.co/YKgqbmBI66

Beck also spoke to BuzzFeed News directly, stating, "Medical costs for transgender people are the equivalent of one price of one wheel of a fighter…it’s a leadership problem, take care of your people."

"I gave my entire youth to the service of my country," tweeted one veteran. "It's all I know."

Tomi💟👻 @pvrpghost

@realDonaldTrump I'm a transgender veteran and gave my entire youth (19-26) to the service of my country. It's all… https://t.co/bViVNfuNSR

"I, a trans person, have done more for the defense of America than Trump ever will," added another.

Twitter: @EmilyGorcenski

Many argued against Trump's statement that trans soldiers were a distraction to military operations.

Toni Miller @ToniMills88

@ACLU @realDonaldTrump As a trans vet I am disgusted!! My being trans was never a deterrent nor a distraction from… https://t.co/zzsr1i7yKo

Rachel Lauren Clark @Nerdy_Girl

@Vets_Vs_Trump I served 8 years in the Marine Corps and Navy on three combat tours. Just Cause, Desert Storm, Dese… https://t.co/yy8n0UI1w3

Shane Ortega @OnlyShaneOrtega

When you attack transgender military members you are attacking Americas war fighters. @POTUS once again shows his apathy for service.

And many others voiced a feeling of betrayal from the country they served proudly.

🅴🅼🅸🅻🆈 c尺o丂乇 @emilymaxima

I am a Transgender American. I served with honor as a civilian with the NSA, CIA and US Army. This is how our country repays us. #Shame

Tiq Milan @TheMrMilan

As a trans son of a Vietnam vet and army service member, I'm utterly appalled.

Sophia @sophiasdomain

@davidschasteen @chrislhayes @POTUS I'm trans and a military vet who is rated as 100% disabled. I joined to serve m… https://t.co/LccHqEvkLJ

D E V I N @DevinMillington

@chrislhayes As USAF vet &amp; TransMan, Trump's reversal of Obama policy allowing Transgender to serve their country i… https://t.co/DxIukhDsxW

Perry Bain @Stagehog81

@EmilyGorcenski I am a transgender veteran who has served honorably. He claimed bone spurs to avoid having to serv… https://t.co/sD2KZXKfie

