Trump Took Three Tries To Spell "Heal" Right In A Tweet And People Had Jokes

He knows words, he has the best words.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 19, 2017, at 5:23 p.m. ET

After a right-wing "free speech" rally and massive counterprotest in Boston on Saturday, President Trump tweeted a call for the American people to come together and "heel." He very quickly deleted it.

like a dog
Stefan Becket @becket

like a dog

A half hour later, Trump tried again...to little success. (Although he did change "for decade" into "for decades.")

Twitter

Finally, another six minutes later, Trump finally got it right.

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, &amp; we will heal, &amp; be stronger than ever before!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, &amp; we will heal, &amp; be stronger than ever before!

Third time's the charm!

Naturally, people had a good laugh about the spelling snafu. It was basically Covfefe 2.0.

And we will heel
Glen Weldon @ghweldon

And we will heel

@realDonaldTrump "Our nation must heel!"
Nick Pappas @NickAPappas

@realDonaldTrump "Our nation must heel!"

There were puns.

Spelling is Trump's Achilles heal.
Big Green Bookshop @Biggreenbooks

Spelling is Trump's Achilles heal.

what fresh heel is this
Tom Phillips @flashboy

what fresh heel is this

And a lot of dog jokes.

"Heel, boy! Heel!" https://t.co/KCoPhvSXzY
Alexandra Erin @alexandraerin

"Heel, boy! Heel!" https://t.co/KCoPhvSXzY

No, Mr. #Trump - we will NOT "heel"
cassandracarolina @cassandra17lina

No, Mr. #Trump - we will NOT "heel"

Should we heel or should we march? My dog is so confused. @realDonaldTrump #ImpeachTrumpAndPence #spellingmatters
Remove Trump Now @jenniferscully1

Should we heel or should we march? My dog is so confused. @realDonaldTrump #ImpeachTrumpAndPence #spellingmatters

And, of course, the dictionary got into it.

🏥 heal (to become healthy again) 😈 heel (a contemptible person) 🙋‍♂️ he'll (he will)
Merriam-Webster @MerriamWebster

🏥 heal (to become healthy again) 😈 heel (a contemptible person) 🙋‍♂️ he'll (he will)

Here's to both heels and healing, y'all.

#Heel the world.
Jeffrey Wright @jfreewright

#Heel the world.

