The Canadian actress died on Christmas Eve after recently being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Heather Menzies-Urich, best known for playing Louisa von Trapp in The Sound Of Music, has died. She was 68.

The Canadian actress died on Christmas Eve, surrounded by her family, after recently being diagnosed with brain cancer, her son, Ryan Urich, told Variety.

“She was an actress, a ballerina, and loved living her life to the fullest,” Urich said. “She was not in any pain but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this earth at 7:22 p.m.”

When she was just 14, Menzies-Urich landed the role she would become perhaps most known for as Louisa von Trapp in the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music.

The Sound of Music went on to be a hit, winning five Academy Awards and two Golden Globes.

Charmian Carr, who played the eldest sibling, Liesl von Trapp, died last year at 73.