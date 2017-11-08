The dog has since been returned to its rightful owner after its wild ride was captured by news helicopters.

Dog scampers out of moving car during pursuit through Palmdale neighborhood. https://t.co/uaToj3q0Tk

A Los Angeles–area car chase came to a close on Wednesday with a small dog being thrown out of the moving vehicle.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told BuzzFeed News the car had been reported stolen on Nov. 1.

On Wednesday, the suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody following the high-speed pursuit.