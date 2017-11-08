A Dog Was Thrown Out Of A Car During A High-Speed Police Chase And People Have Theories
The dog has since been returned to its rightful owner after its wild ride was captured by news helicopters.
A Los Angeles–area car chase came to a close on Wednesday with a small dog being thrown out of the moving vehicle.
A spokesperson for the LAPD told BuzzFeed News the car had been reported stolen on Nov. 1.
On Wednesday, the suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody following the high-speed pursuit.
The dog, who police said did not belong to the suspect, is "safe" and has been "returned to the rightful owner."
After the footage aired, the dog quickly gained a number of supporters for rejecting a "life of crime."
ADVERTISEMENT
Though others are wondering if he was just making his great escape.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.