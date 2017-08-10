"I want to marry her? Like right now."

This is Lauren, a 20-year-old from San Diego. She lost her arm around a year ago in a moped accident.

"I was going pretty fast on a moped and lost control of it, and I hit the median in the road," Lauren, who asked that her last name not be used, told BuzzFeed News. "I flew off and hit a sign and it sliced my arm off. I stayed conscious the whole time."

By a stroke of luck, her life was saved by a police officer on the scene who had just received tourniquet training.

"I remember I asked the cop, ‘Hey, am I gonna die?’ and he said, ‘No, you’ll be fine,'" she said.