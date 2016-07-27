BuzzFeed News

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Grandmas Celebrating Hillary Clinton’s Nomination

"I've been waiting 95 years for this."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on July 27, 2016, at 2:55 p.m. ET

In a meaningful moment during the DNC roll call vote, 102-year-old Jerry Emmett, the convention's oldest delegate, cast 51 votes for Hillary Clinton.

The Arizona woman was born in 1914, before women had the right to vote, and told USA Today she remembered how excited she and her siblings were when her mother voted for the first time.“We all walked out in the middle of the street and cheered, like they’re cheering here — because my mother was going to get to have a say! That was something!&quot; she said.
The Arizona woman was born in 1914, before women had the right to vote, and told USA Today she remembered how excited she and her siblings were when her mother voted for the first time.

“We all walked out in the middle of the street and cheered, like they’re cheering here — because my mother was going to get to have a say! That was something!" she said.

And Emmett's not the only older woman celebrating.

People have been sharing photos of their grandmothers — some of whom were born right on the brink of women's suffrage — supporting Clinton's presidency.

One grandma wrote that she is "so excited" to have "lived long enough for this historical moment."

Another reflected on how far we've come.

Some people took their grandmothers to vote in the primaries.

Across generations, people celebrated.

Some of the most poignant messages have been about grandmothers who didn't live long enough to see the election.

All in all, it's an incredible cross-generational bond people are sharing.

