BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Governor Cuomo Announces Plan To Preserve "Subway Therapy" Post-Its

news

Governor Cuomo Announces Plan To Preserve "Subway Therapy" Post-Its

"Today, we preserve a powerful symbol that shows how New Yorkers of all ages, races and religions came together to say we are one family, one community and we will not be torn apart," the governor said.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 16, 2016, at 12:53 p.m. ET

In the wake of the presidential election, New Yorkers covered the Union Square subway tunnel with "love notes to America."

14th St Subway Station. The last time I saw something like this was 9/11.
Aries Dela Cruz @TropiAries

14th St Subway Station. The last time I saw something like this was 9/11.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The project, called "Subway Therapy" was started by Matthew Levee Chavez the day after the election. It grew massively and organically in the following weeks, until thousands of messages of love, fear, and resilience covered the walls.

“I wept for our children and I wept for our future," one person wrote.

“You will not divide us, love is everything," said another.

On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the sticky notes would be preserved, thanks to a partnership between the New York Historical Society and Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

&quot;Over the last six weeks, New Yorkers have proved that we will not let fear and division define us. Today, we preserve a powerful symbol that shows how New Yorkers of all ages, races and religions came together to say we are one family, one community and we will not be torn apart,&quot; the governor said.&quot;New York will always hold the torch high and our partnership with the Historical Society ensures that generations to come will see the moment when New Yorkers united in such a moving way.&quot;
governorandrewcuomo / Via Flickr: governorandrewcuomo

"Over the last six weeks, New Yorkers have proved that we will not let fear and division define us. Today, we preserve a powerful symbol that shows how New Yorkers of all ages, races and religions came together to say we are one family, one community and we will not be torn apart," the governor said.

"New York will always hold the torch high and our partnership with the Historical Society ensures that generations to come will see the moment when New Yorkers united in such a moving way."

From Tuesday until Inauguration Day on January 20, people can participate in the project by putting their sticky notes on a glass wall inside the front entrance of the New York Historical Society on Central Park West at 77th Street.

Chavez, who is assisting with the preservation efforts, will also be archiving sticky notes from the walls of the subway station.

"We are ever-mindful of preserving the memory of today’s events for future generations," New York Historical Society President and CEO Dr. Louise Mirrer said. "Ephemeral items in particular, created with spontaneity and emotion, can become vivid historical documents.

Previously, the New York Historical Society has preserved artifacts from a number of contemporary historical events, including 9/11, the legalization of same-sex marriage, and the vigil at Stonewall Inn for victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Governor Cuomo visited the Union Square subway last month to write his own sticky note.

&quot;New York State holds the torch high!&quot; he wrote, followed by the quote on the Statue of Liberty:&quot;Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free…I lift my lamp beside the golden door.&quot; -Emma Lazarus

"New York State holds the torch high!" he wrote, followed by the quote on the Statue of Liberty:

"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free…I lift my lamp beside the golden door." -Emma Lazarus

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT