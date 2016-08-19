BuzzFeed News

This Mom Gave Her College-Bound Son A Cardboard Cutout Of Their Dog

This Mom Gave Her College-Bound Son A Cardboard Cutout Of Their Dog

"It can be kind of scary going off to college, but now I've got my dog in my dorm with me."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 19, 2016, at 4:52 p.m. ET

When 19-year-old Jake Ostrowski began packing up his things for his first year at college, there was one thing he was pretty bummed to not be able to bring along: his golden retriever, Jesse.

"I love my dog — he sleeps with me every night," Ostrowski, who's from Houston, told BuzzFeed News. "I've been really sad because I've got to leave him to go to college."

Fortunately, his mom, Sharla, had the perfect solution.
On Thursday, she surprised him with a life-size cardboard cutout of Jesse.

Ostrowski shared the cutout on Twitter, and thousands of people simultaneously realized what their lives had been missing.

"It can be kind of scary going off to college," Ostrowski, who left for Texas Tech on Friday, said. "But now I've got my dog in my dorm with me."

