People Are Inspired By This Girl And Her Grandpa Going To College Together

Melanie Salazar

Salazar just started her first year at Palo Alto College, where her grandpa is taking the last class he needs to get his associate's degree in economics.

Neira briefly attended St. Mary's University in the 1950s, but put his education on hold when he got married and started a family, Salazar told BuzzFeed News.

Throughout his life he took classes here and there, but "it was never a consistent thing, until my grandma died in 2009," she said. After that, Neira became really determined to graduate, and he went back to school this past spring.