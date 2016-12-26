BuzzFeed News

Here's George Michael In The First Ever Carpool Karaoke Video

"There's a joy in here. We couldn't really work out why," Corden said of his first Carpool Karaoke segment with Michael.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on December 25, 2016, at 11:11 p.m. ET

With celebrity guests from Adele to Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" has blown up this past year.

But most people don't know that the segment dates back much earlier than this year: it actually got its start in 2011, with none other than George Michael.

The iconic British singer, who died on Christmas at 53, was actually Corden's very first carpool guest, well before James Corden took over "The Late Late Show" in 2015.

The 2011 sketch, which was made for Comic Relief, a British charity telethon, shows Michael and Corden rocking out to Wham! favorites.

In June, Corden spoke about the beginnings of Carpool Karaoke on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show.

Corden said that first clip with George Michael paved the way for the now-popular segment.

"We couldn't put our finger on why is this so joyful? There's a joy in here. We couldn't really work out why," Corden said.

Following news of Michael's death, Corden paid tribute to the star on Twitter:

"I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration," he said. "Always ahead of his time."

