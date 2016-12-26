Here's George Michael In The First Ever Carpool Karaoke Video
"There's a joy in here. We couldn't really work out why," Corden said of his first Carpool Karaoke segment with Michael.
With celebrity guests from Adele to Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" has blown up this past year.
But most people don't know that the segment dates back much earlier than this year: it actually got its start in 2011, with none other than George Michael.
In June, Corden spoke about the beginnings of Carpool Karaoke on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show.
Corden said that first clip with George Michael paved the way for the now-popular segment.
"We couldn't put our finger on why is this so joyful? There's a joy in here. We couldn't really work out why," Corden said.
Following news of Michael's death, Corden paid tribute to the star on Twitter:
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.