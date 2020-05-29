A Woman In A Car Attempted To Run A Man Over At A George Floyd Protest In Denver

After trying to drive through the protest, the driver swerved directly at a young black man, knocking him to the ground.

A woman who drove through a protest in Denver on Thursday appeared to deliberately try to run over a young black man, swerving directly at him and knocking him to the ground, according to a video of the incident. The protest was one of many that have broken out nationwide over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis after an officer pushed a knee into his neck as he repeatedly said, "I can't breathe." Video of the incident shows a car driving through the crowd, with the young man clutching onto the hood. He falls off the hood, landing on his feet. The car then sharply turns, knocking him to the ground, before speeding away in the other direction. (Warning: This video is disturbing.)

Downtown denver. Some girl turned around to run this guy over #GeorgeFloyd #icantbreathe #downtowndenver #denver

Protesters can be heard screaming in horror as the car swerves, and one yells to the man, "Watch out!" Anabel Escobar, the 29-year-old who filmed the incident, told BuzzFeed News the person in the car was trying to drive down the street where the protesters were demonstrating. Protesters tried to block the car, but the driver "continued to accelerate into the group of people," Escobar said. "In order to not get ran over, the guy in the video jumped on her car. She keeps accelerating with him on the car, and when he could, he jumped off," she said. "Instead of driving forward to get out, she made a hard right to come back toward the protesters and hit the guy." A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department told BuzzFeed News it is "aware of the incident" and is "looking for the victim as well as the driver."

They really tried to kill me cause I’m protecting my people. Cause I said my black life matters. We still riding. Y’all can’t stop us. #BlackLivesMatter #RIPGeorgeFloyd #denver #minneapolisriots https://t.co/QdLopjATBE