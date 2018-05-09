The Lead Singer Of Scottish Band Frightened Rabbit Has Been Found Dead

Robb Cohen / AP

"As a family, we are utterly devastated with the tragic loss of our beloved Scott," they said. "Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself."

"Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you," the family said. "Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles."

The band also released a statement saying they had "no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott."