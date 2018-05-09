BuzzFeed News

The Lead Singer Of Scottish Band Frightened Rabbit Has Been Found Dead

Scottish police confirmed a body found near South Queensferry is that of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison. His family said he had depression.

By Julia Reinstein and David Mack

Last updated on May 11, 2018, at 9:20 a.m. ET

Posted on May 9, 2018, at 2:09 p.m. ET

Scottish police have confirmed that a body found at Port Edgar, near South Queensferry, Scotland, is that of Frightened Rabbit lead singer Scott Hutchison.

Hutchison, 36, had been missing since early Wednesday morning.

Authorities recovered a body on Thursday and formally identified it as Hutchison on Friday.

Shortly before he was last seen, Hutchison posted two tweets that left people concerned for his well-being.

Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.
Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.

I’m away now. Thanks.
I’m away now. Thanks.

Police shared an image of Hutchison seen on surveillance footage shortly before his disappearance.

His band then tweeted that they were "worried about Scott," who "may be in a fragile state and might not be making the best decisions for himself right now."

We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101).
We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101).

Following confirmation of his death, Hutchison's family released a statement saying he was depressed.

&quot;As a family, we are utterly devastated with the tragic loss of our beloved Scott,&quot; they said. &quot;Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself.&quot;&quot;Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you,&quot; the family said. &quot;Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles.&quot;The band also released a statement saying they had &quot;no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott.&quot;
"As a family, we are utterly devastated with the tragic loss of our beloved Scott," they said. "Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself."

"Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you," the family said. "Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles."

The band also released a statement saying they had "no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott."

Frightened Rabbit formed in 2003 and features Hutchison alongside his brother, Grant, on drums.

The band has released five albums, with the most recent one, Painting of a Panic Attack, coming out in 2016.

In February, they embarked on a tour to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their 2008 album, The Midnight Organ Fight.

If you are feeling at risk of suicide or if you are worried about someone else call the Samaritans: 116 123 (UK) / 116 123 (ROI).

If you’re in the United States you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

