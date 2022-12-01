A Body Dumped Out Of A Car In The Bronx Has Been Identified As That Of "Green Book" Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.

A body that was found dumped from a car outside a factory in the Bronx early Monday has been identified as that of actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.

Vallelonga, 60, was the son of The Sopranos actor Frank Vallelonga, more commonly known by his stage name, Tony Lip. Prior to his acting career, Lip, a bouncer at the Copacabana nightclub, was hired in the 1960s by jazz musician Don Shirley to be his driver and bodyguard while on tour.

Their time on the road together was the inspiration for the Oscar-winning 2018 film Green Book, which starred Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, and was written by Lip's other son, Nick Vallelonga.



Frank Vallelonga Jr. appeared in the film, portraying his own uncle, Rudy Vallelonga.

