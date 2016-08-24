This Fourth Grade Teacher Just Dropped The Hottest Rap Video Of The Year

Um, can I be in his class too?

In his spare time, he loves singing, rapping, and playing guitar and piano.

Reed told BuzzFeed News he decided to become a teacher because he's "always loved kids."

To get his incoming fourth grade class "jazzed up for the school year," Reed made a music video. It's basically the hottest track of 2016.

The video was sent to students and parents on Tuesday, and it's already got people excited for classes to begin.

"I have kids in other grades saying, 'I wish I was in 4th grade so I could be in your class!'" Reed said.