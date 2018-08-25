A Triple Shooting At A Florida High School Football Game Left One Dead And Two Injured

One person is dead and two are injured after a triple shooting at a high school football game Friday night in Jacksonville, Florida.

The shooting occurred just outside the stadium at William M. Raines High School as people were leaving the game, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Two teenagers, one male and one female, were wounded and are now "stable at the hospital and being treated," Director Ron Lendvay with the sheriff's office said in a news conference.

The third victim, who was described as a "young adult male," died at the scene.

Identities of the three victims have so far not been made public.

The suspect, who has not yet been caught, was described as "a single black male shooter." It's "too early to say" if he attended the game, Lendvay said.

The motive for the shooting is not currently known, but Lendvay said police would investigate whether "some disturbances, some fights that took place" at the end of the game played a role.