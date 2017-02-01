People Are Realizing They Were Incorrectly Taught Eli Whitney Was Black

His invention made cotton a highly valuable crop in the South, which led to a massive increase in slavery.

In case it's been a few years since you took a US history class, this is Eli Whitney, the inventor of the cotton gin.

yearly reminder that half the country was incorrectly taught that eli whitney was black

But, weirdly enough, a ton of people are suddenly realizing they were incorrectly taught that Eli Whitney was black.

@rembert ...Um...yeah, count me among those who were apparently taught incorrectly. Whoa.

hold up: was i the only person who learned about eli whitney during black history month and therefore assumed he was black?

Some even knew of posters they'd seen in school with that info.

I remember seeing a him on a poster with great Black inventors at my middle school😕😕😕 https://t.co/IyOlSDK7de

And some said they did reports on Whitney for Black History Month.

A few people have said they thought Whitney was one of the first wealthy black Americans due to his invention.

And some have theorized this collective misremembering may be due to an unproven claim that Whitney stole the idea for the cotton gin from one of his slaves.

While no documentation can prove this claim, many people believe it is possible because a slave wouldn't have been legally able to register patents.