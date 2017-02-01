BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Realizing They Were Incorrectly Taught Eli Whitney Was Black

news

People Are Realizing They Were Incorrectly Taught Eli Whitney Was Black

Wait, WHAT.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 1, 2017, at 4:43 p.m. ET

In case it's been a few years since you took a US history class, this is Eli Whitney, the inventor of the cotton gin.

His invention made cotton a highly valuable crop in the South, which led to a massive increase in slavery.
Samuel Finley Breese Morse

His invention made cotton a highly valuable crop in the South, which led to a massive increase in slavery.

But, weirdly enough, a ton of people are suddenly realizing they were incorrectly taught that Eli Whitney was black.

yearly reminder that half the country was incorrectly taught that eli whitney was black
Rembert Browne @rembert

yearly reminder that half the country was incorrectly taught that eli whitney was black

Reply Retweet Favorite

And now everyone's absolutely reeling.

@rembert ...Um...yeah, count me among those who were apparently taught incorrectly. Whoa.
H. Poteat @NSQE

@rembert ...Um...yeah, count me among those who were apparently taught incorrectly. Whoa.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@rembert wait what the hell... WHAT THE HELL.
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

@rembert wait what the hell... WHAT THE HELL.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I'm still reeling from learning that people are taught that Eli Whitney was black. That's some real messed up stuff… https://t.co/UYNFIwdA31
Jamelle Bouie @jbouie

I'm still reeling from learning that people are taught that Eli Whitney was black. That's some real messed up stuff… https://t.co/UYNFIwdA31

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many vividly recalled learning he was black in school.

What the hell? I've always been taught he was black and I took and passed AP US History https://t.co/TGm6IFF4y1
Pierce Trahan @piercetrahan

What the hell? I've always been taught he was black and I took and passed AP US History https://t.co/TGm6IFF4y1

Reply Retweet Favorite
Went to public school in Ohio. They taught he was black. That's seriously messed up. https://t.co/eSrX6BseSu
Orange Crusher @ScottMayBStoned

Went to public school in Ohio. They taught he was black. That's seriously messed up. https://t.co/eSrX6BseSu

Reply Retweet Favorite
I was definitely, absolutely taught that Eli Whitney was black in both Kansas and Florida elementary schools. https://t.co/R0p7koJ94O
🌠neo donk city🌠 @moondoggo

I was definitely, absolutely taught that Eli Whitney was black in both Kansas and Florida elementary schools. https://t.co/R0p7koJ94O

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
hold up: was i the only person who learned about eli whitney during black history month and therefore assumed he was black?
faboolah @azninthesun

hold up: was i the only person who learned about eli whitney during black history month and therefore assumed he was black?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mind. Blown. WTF Indianapolis Public Schools?! https://t.co/Tfh09S24GX
Ben McShane @TeeVeeBen

Mind. Blown. WTF Indianapolis Public Schools?! https://t.co/Tfh09S24GX

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some even knew of posters they'd seen in school with that info.

Schaumburg High School's highest and lowest point. #FebruaryIsBlackHistoryMonth
Chris Hartig @C_Hart44

Schaumburg High School's highest and lowest point. #FebruaryIsBlackHistoryMonth

Reply Retweet Favorite
I remember seeing a him on a poster with great Black inventors at my middle school😕😕😕 https://t.co/IyOlSDK7de
Backlash Blues @deelynae

I remember seeing a him on a poster with great Black inventors at my middle school😕😕😕 https://t.co/IyOlSDK7de

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And some said they did reports on Whitney for Black History Month.

I had to do a presentation on him for BHM in 5th grade. I was so damn confused... https://t.co/isr7BzqOGq
Keith RC @kreid_c

I had to do a presentation on him for BHM in 5th grade. I was so damn confused... https://t.co/isr7BzqOGq

Reply Retweet Favorite
CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS?!?!! I WAS ASSIGNED A BOOK REPORT ON ELI WHITNEY IN THE SIXTH GRADE FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH… https://t.co/jYlUgbhpzT
Alexis Nicole 🌙 @RoseNiicole

CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS?!?!! I WAS ASSIGNED A BOOK REPORT ON ELI WHITNEY IN THE SIXTH GRADE FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH… https://t.co/jYlUgbhpzT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Perhaps most notably, Whitney shows up in the lyrics of "You Must Learn" by KRS-One, among a list of other African-American inventors and leaders.

genius.com

A few people have said they thought Whitney was one of the first wealthy black Americans due to his invention.

@rembert Not only did we learn he was Af-Am, we learned he became one of the first wealthy Af-Ams *because* of it.
Geoff Vetter @GEVetter

@rembert Not only did we learn he was Af-Am, we learned he became one of the first wealthy Af-Ams *because* of it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
reddit.com

And some have theorized this collective misremembering may be due to an unproven claim that Whitney stole the idea for the cotton gin from one of his slaves.

While no documentation can prove this claim, many people believe it is possible because a slave wouldn't have been legally able to register patents.

As the African American Registry, an education nonprofit, explains:

African slaves, because they were not citizens, could not register any invention with the patent office. Their owners could not register a slave's invention either, since the law required that the patent be issued to the actual inventor. Consequently, any free person wanting to patent something could not acknowledge any contribution from a slave. Thus it was easy to steal a slave's ideas and patent them.

While Browne's tweet caused many to realize everything they knew was a lie, this isn't the first time people were left baffled over Whitney's whiteness.

There was a Reddit thread on the same topic in 2015.

There was a Reddit thread on the same topic in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others think this is just another case of "the Mandela effect," the phenomenon of a large group of people misremembering the exact same thing.

No one was incorrectly taught, this is just another Mandela Effect. https://t.co/rhC4I6KoGh
the content is good @BourbonGhost

No one was incorrectly taught, this is just another Mandela Effect. https://t.co/rhC4I6KoGh

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm 100% convinced this is some Mandela Effect shit. https://t.co/2E1EwRgHGN
Operation Pawn Storm @shandy_d

I'm 100% convinced this is some Mandela Effect shit. https://t.co/2E1EwRgHGN

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is my berenstain bears moment except the explanation is pervasive white supremacy https://t.co/TDgU7DmakO
sarah jeong @sarahjeong

This is my berenstain bears moment except the explanation is pervasive white supremacy https://t.co/TDgU7DmakO

Reply Retweet Favorite
my first reaction is WHAT OF COURSE HE WAS BLACK my second reaction is to read that article about Shazam again https://t.co/8xD9wEi5TY
jdh @502eire

my first reaction is WHAT OF COURSE HE WAS BLACK my second reaction is to read that article about Shazam again https://t.co/8xD9wEi5TY

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Black History Month has been co-opted by the Mandela Effect. https://t.co/0Na5bLy2FV
Evan Jenkins @ejenk

Black History Month has been co-opted by the Mandela Effect. https://t.co/0Na5bLy2FV

Reply Retweet Favorite

  1. So, did you think Eli Whitney was black?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, and now I'm doubting everything I've ever known.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nah, I knew he was white.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I have more complicated thoughts that I will share in the comments.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, did you think Eli Whitney was black?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, and now I'm doubting everything I've ever known.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Nah, I knew he was white.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I have more complicated thoughts that I will share in the comments.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

20 Examples Of The Mandela Effect That’ll Make You Believe You’re In A Parallel Universe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT