27 Election Tweets That Will Make You Laugh, Then Cry

"This election makes me envy the quiet dignity with which the dinosaurs went extinct by meteor."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 12:31 p.m. ET

1.

Want to feel old? The 2016 election started t h r e e h u n d r e d y e a r s a g o
dismay princess @UnburntWitch

Want to feel old? The 2016 election started t h r e e h u n d r e d y e a r s a g o

2.

y'all this milk expires the same day america does
Raylo ✍🏽 @Powerful

y'all this milk expires the same day america does

3.

Having the world watch this presidential race is embarrassing? Like your family fighting at a full Applebee's.
Bob The Drag Queen @thatonequeen

Having the world watch this presidential race is embarrassing? Like your family fighting at a full Applebee's.

4.

everyone: i can't put up with another minute of this election daylight savings time: here's an extra SIXTY ayy lmao
keely flaherty @flahertykeely

everyone: i can't put up with another minute of this election daylight savings time: here's an extra SIXTY ayy lmao

5.

This election makes me envy the quiet dignity with which the dinosaurs went extinct by meteor.
Josh Gondelman @joshgondelman

This election makes me envy the quiet dignity with which the dinosaurs went extinct by meteor.

6.

Rt while you still can
Real Fight Vids @30SecFight

Rt while you still can

7.

democracy is this cool system where you yell at people online for 6 months and then people in Ohio and Florida pick the president
Albro @bromanconsul

democracy is this cool system where you yell at people online for 6 months and then people in Ohio and Florida pick the president

8.

the fact that it's become a cliche to describe this election as a garbage fire honestly says everything you need to know about this election
Alexandra Petri @petridishes

the fact that it's become a cliche to describe this election as a garbage fire honestly says everything you need to know about this election

9.

America is finding out if they're fucked or extra fucked tomorrow
Giuly @Princessofwifi

America is finding out if they're fucked or extra fucked tomorrow

10.

If this election is Game of Thrones, every piece of news from the FBI is like cutting to Dorne
Ira Madison III @ira

If this election is Game of Thrones, every piece of news from the FBI is like cutting to Dorne

11.

so what did he drink at the secret satanist dinner
Felix Gilman @felixgilman

so what did he drink at the secret satanist dinner

12.

If Trump supporters refuse to give up at least we know that the movies about THIS Civil War will be less boring than ones about the last one
Mara Wilson @MaraWilson

If Trump supporters refuse to give up at least we know that the movies about THIS Civil War will be less boring than ones about the last one

13.

There's a "Trump / Pence" sign here and this woman in front of me in line TO VOTE just said "I didn't know Trump's… https://t.co/gZTrYuwEbX
Sweetest Taboo @guaptimus_prime

There's a "Trump / Pence" sign here and this woman in front of me in line TO VOTE just said "I didn't know Trump's… https://t.co/gZTrYuwEbX

14.

Kellyanne Conway, being pulled over: Ma'am, you were going 90 I wasn't going anywhere What I'm not in a car What This is a hammock
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

Kellyanne Conway, being pulled over: Ma'am, you were going 90 I wasn't going anywhere What I'm not in a car What This is a hammock

15.

i would kiss mitt romney to end this election
✨ NEON EMO ✨ @_vakarians

i would kiss mitt romney to end this election

16.

But when the world needed him the most, he vanished
memes @memearchiver

But when the world needed him the most, he vanished

17.

"The iPhone doesn't have a headphone jack but the Galaxy literally explodes" is a perfect metaphor for this election.
Josh Marvine @JoshMarvine

"The iPhone doesn't have a headphone jack but the Galaxy literally explodes" is a perfect metaphor for this election.

18.

ENOUGH teasing Melania, she may not be a "traditional" first lady but she still eats jewelry just like you and I
dan chamberlain @amfmpm

ENOUGH teasing Melania, she may not be a "traditional" first lady but she still eats jewelry just like you and I

19.

n...nice?
1 day left @DanaSchwartzzz

n...nice?

20.

The Wednesday after Election Day should be called Schadenfreuday &amp; we should just revel in what pieces of shit we all are
Lolabelle @LolaSikes

The Wednesday after Election Day should be called Schadenfreuday &amp; we should just revel in what pieces of shit we all are

21.

I've honestly deleted at least 33,000 emails from Bath &amp; Body Works
T. Kyle @tkylemac

I've honestly deleted at least 33,000 emails from Bath &amp; Body Works

22.

when ur week was shit, u already had 43 mental breakdowns then something else happens and ur like oh sure why not t… https://t.co/llFTcyTgMM
Kelli Boyle @kellixboyle

when ur week was shit, u already had 43 mental breakdowns then something else happens and ur like oh sure why not t… https://t.co/llFTcyTgMM

23.

With this election we're simultaneously breaking through the glass ceiling and the rock bottom. We got a really big room now
Megan Amram @meganamram

With this election we're simultaneously breaking through the glass ceiling and the rock bottom. We got a really big room now

24.

trump: i'll accept the results of this election…if i win press: and if u lose? trump: *leans in* how could i lose if i never ran press: what
jomny sun 1 day @jonnysun

trump: i'll accept the results of this election…if i win press: and if u lose? trump: *leans in* how could i lose if i never ran press: what

25.

cant believe they gave a holywood star to the entire year of 2016
jomny sun 1 day @jonnysun

cant believe they gave a holywood star to the entire year of 2016

26.

Can't believe the season finale of America is in two days.
Alex 👉 1 day 🇺🇸 @alexandergold

Can't believe the season finale of America is in two days.

27.

when someone says "that'll shave years off your life" I wish you could select which years, I definitely would have chosen 2016
Leah Reich @ohheygreat

when someone says "that'll shave years off your life" I wish you could select which years, I definitely would have chosen 2016

