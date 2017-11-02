Racist Election Flyers Were Anonymously Sent Out Calling For Two Asian Candidates To Be Deported

The flyers said "Make Edison great again."

On Wednesday, residents of Edison, New Jersey, got flyers in the mail that targeted two Asian candidates for school board with racist messages.

The anonymously mailed flyers said "Make Edison great again," and featured photos of candidates Jerry Shi and Falguni Patel with red "deport" stamps on them.

"The Chinese and Indians are taking over our town! Chinese school! Indian school! Cricket fields! Enough is Enough!!" read the flyer, a copy of which was provided to BuzzFeed News by an anonymous recipient.

The back of the flyer called for an end to "overcrowding," "taking over our sports fields," "McMansions," "multiple families living in the same house," "wasting school holidays," and "the outsiders."

"Let's take back our Edison," it said.

The flyer was mailed anonymously, and no person or group has claimed credit for sending it.

It also doesn't disclose who paid for them, which violates New Jersey election law.