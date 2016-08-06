BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Man's Wife And Girlfriend Wrote Him Side-By-Side Obituaries

news / viral

A Man's Wife And Girlfriend Wrote Him Side-By-Side Obituaries

There will be only one funeral.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 6, 2016, at 2:27 p.m. ET

Leroy Bill Black, a 55-year-old from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, died Tuesday. He was memorialized with two obituaries — one by his "loving wife" and the other by his "longtime girlfriend."

This guy was loved so much both wife, girlfriend place obits in newspaper https://t.co/XM0rxph2eh
NJ.com @njdotcom

This guy was loved so much both wife, girlfriend place obits in newspaper https://t.co/XM0rxph2eh

Reply Retweet Favorite

The dueling obituaries were published Friday in the Press of Atlantic City newspaper.

His girlfriend's obituary to him differs in that it mentions more of his family members and his job as a fiberglass technician. Also, it does not mention his wife.

A rep for Greenidge Funeral Homes told PhillyVoice that both notices were placed because "the wife wanted it one way, and the girlfriend wanted it another way."

'Loving wife' and 'longtime girlfriend' place dueling obituaries for N.J. man https://t.co/sYJyST4N9L
PhillyVoice @thephillyvoice

'Loving wife' and 'longtime girlfriend' place dueling obituaries for N.J. man https://t.co/sYJyST4N9L

Reply Retweet Favorite

He also said Black's family knew the double obituaries would be happening, and therefore doesn't expect any issues.

There will be only one funeral.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Greenidge Funeral Homes for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT