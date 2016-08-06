A Man's Wife And Girlfriend Wrote Him Side-By-Side Obituaries
There will be only one funeral.
Leroy Bill Black, a 55-year-old from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, died Tuesday. He was memorialized with two obituaries — one by his "loving wife" and the other by his "longtime girlfriend."
A rep for Greenidge Funeral Homes told PhillyVoice that both notices were placed because "the wife wanted it one way, and the girlfriend wanted it another way."
