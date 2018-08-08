A Woman Arrested For Drunk Driving Told Police They Shouldn't Arrest Her Because She's A "White, Clean Girl"

The 32-year-old real estate agent also allegedly told police that she was a cheerleader, sorority girl, and "had perfect grades her whole life."

A woman who was allegedly driving drunk early Saturday in Bluffton, South Carolina, told police she shouldn't be arrested because she's a "white, clean girl."

Lauren Cutshaw, a 32-year-old real estate agent, was driving more than 30 miles over the speed limit and had run a stop sign, according to a police report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

When police pulled her over, Cutshaw's eyes were "bloodshot and glossy," her speech was slurred, and she reeked of alcohol, police said.

When asked how much she'd had to drink that night, Cutshaw said she'd had "two glasses of wine" earlier that night, according to the report. After placing Cutshaw in handcuffs and informing her that she was under arrest for driving under the influence, police again asked her how much she'd had to drink.

This time, she said she'd had a "couple" glasses of wine, police said.

Police then asked, "How tall did you fill the glasses?" according to the police report.

"I mean, I was celebrating my birthday," Cutshaw replied.