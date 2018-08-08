A Woman Arrested For Drunk Driving Told Police They Shouldn't Arrest Her Because She's A "White, Clean Girl"
The 32-year-old real estate agent also allegedly told police that she was a cheerleader, sorority girl, and "had perfect grades her whole life."
A woman who was allegedly driving drunk early Saturday in Bluffton, South Carolina, told police she shouldn't be arrested because she's a "white, clean girl."
Lauren Cutshaw, a 32-year-old real estate agent, was driving more than 30 miles over the speed limit and had run a stop sign, according to a police report obtained by BuzzFeed News.
When police pulled her over, Cutshaw's eyes were "bloodshot and glossy," her speech was slurred, and she reeked of alcohol, police said.
When asked how much she'd had to drink that night, Cutshaw said she'd had "two glasses of wine" earlier that night, according to the report. After placing Cutshaw in handcuffs and informing her that she was under arrest for driving under the influence, police again asked her how much she'd had to drink.
This time, she said she'd had a "couple" glasses of wine, police said.
Police then asked, "How tall did you fill the glasses?" according to the police report.
"I mean, I was celebrating my birthday," Cutshaw replied.
Police said Cutshaw's drunkenness was "further exemplified by the multiple reasons she should not be arrested for driving under the influence." One of the reasons Cutshaw gave for not being arrested was because she is white.
"I'm a very clean, thoroughbred, white girl. ... I'm a white, clean girl," Cutshaw said, according to the police report.
When asked what her whiteness had to do with the crime, Cutshaw replied, "You're a cop, you should know what that means."
The 32-year-old also told police she was a cheerleader and a sorority girl, "had perfect grades her whole life," and her "partner is a cop."
Cutshaw's blood alcohol level was recorded at more than twice the legal limit, according to the police report. Marijuana and rolling papers were also allegedly found in her car, which Cutshaw told police she'd smoked earlier in the evening.
Cutshaw was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, speeding, disregarding a stop sign, and marijuana possession.
She was brought to Beaufort County Detention Center, where she is currently confined and awaiting her court date, according to prison records. No lawyer was listed.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.