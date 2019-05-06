A Drone Dropped Flyers With Swastikas On Them Outside An Ariana Grande Concert

The flyers, which said "the press is the enemy," were also dropped over a Sacramento State University event.

A drone dropped flyers emblazoned with swastikas and anti-media messages Friday outside an Ariana Grande concert and at a Sacramento State University event, the school newspaper first reported.

The flyers said "the press is the enemy" and accused the media and government of being "infiltrated" by "prostitutes and felons." According to The State Hornet, the flyers were dropped over an annual dinner held by the university on a pedestrian bridge near campus. They were also found outside the Golden 1 Center arena, where Ariana Grande was performing, according to a reporter from the student paper who attended the concert. A spokesperson for Grande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement shortly after the incident on Friday, university president Robert S. Nelsen condemned "in the strongest terms the dissemination of hate speech and propaganda" at the dinner. "The anonymous act of spreading such vile material is offensive and runs counter to the principles of inclusion and diversity practiced at Sac State," Nelsen said. "It did not stop the event, nor will it slow our march toward greater understanding and commitment to the rights and safety of our campus community." The incident was reported to the Sacramento State Police Department, who are now investigating, university spokesperson Brian Blomster told BuzzFeed News.



Some of the flyers had "Tracy Mapes ©2018" in the corner and promoted social media pages for something called "The Red X Society." Mapes, a 57-year-old from Sacramento, was arrested in 2017 for a similar incident in which he dropped anti-media flyers over two NFL games in Oakland and Santa Clara, KCRA reported at the time. He was reportedly charged with a misdemeanor and released.

