This Teen Photoshopped Ryan Reynolds Over Her Ex In Prom Photos And Reynolds Was Here For It

This Teen Photoshopped Ryan Reynolds Over Her Ex In Prom Photos And Reynolds Was Here For It

Ryan Reynolds for prom king.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on July 7, 2017, at 12:14 p.m. ET

This is Gabi Dunn, 18, and Jeff Bright, 19, who are from London, Ontario, Canada.

The two dated for a little over three months before breaking up — just two days after prom, which was on June 9.&quot;It didn&#x27;t feel great,&quot; Dunn told BuzzFeed News. &quot;But I&#x27;m over it; we are still friends.&quot;
The two dated for a little over three months before breaking up — just two days after prom, which was on June 9.

"It didn't feel great," Dunn told BuzzFeed News. "But I'm over it; we are still friends."

Still, Dunn had all these prom photos with her ex — so she decided to put them to good use.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds

"I thought it would be funny not to waste my prom pics and put in my favorite actor instead," she said.

And Ryan Reynolds was here for it.

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi

Bright was totally fine with being Photoshopped out and thought it was really funny, he told BuzzFeed News.

"I think it's cool," he said. "I really enjoy [Reynolds'] movies and I think it's nice that she used another Canadian."

And now everyone's replying with pics of their "prom dates."

@gabidunn99 @VancityReynolds Damn, I did this back in 2015 but no one noticed 😒 @channingtatum @ZacEfron 👀

@gabidunn99 @sarahhgrayxo @VancityReynolds Thanks Obama @BarackObama

@gabidunn99 @VancityReynolds i did the same thing with mine. thanks for taking me to prom @nickjonas !!!

@raeann_leist15 @Mand0_Sanchez @brirenaexo @gabidunn99 @VancityReynolds @channingtatum @ZacEfron Glad i'm not the o… https://t.co/rFzcmjh9mw

@gabidunn99 @VancityReynolds Got cheated on by my ex. @Beyonce gave me a shoulder to cry on. What a wonderful gal.

@gabidunn99 @VancityReynolds I did basically the same to my daughter's prom pic this year because her "date" was su… https://t.co/pmpXCdz0eU

@gabidunn99 @VancityReynolds I did the same but with @DannyDeVito

Congrats to all the happy couples! 💕

