BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Gets Two Scoops Of Ice Cream Because He Is The President!

news

Trump Gets Two Scoops Of Ice Cream Because He Is The President!

But not before you finish your veggies!

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 11, 2017, at 1:59 p.m. ET

In the middle of all that BORING Comey news, Time has learned Trump got two scoops of ice cream at a recent dinner, while everyone else got one.

Mark J. Terrill / ASSOCIATED PRESS

In an interview, published Thursday, the magazine details the president's very specific dining preferences:

The waiters know well Trump’s personal preferences. As he settles down, they bring him a Diet Coke, while the rest of us are served water, with the Vice President sitting at one end of the table. With the salad course, Trump is served what appears to be Thousand Island dressing instead of the creamy vinaigrette for his guests. When the chicken arrives, he is the only one given an extra dish of sauce. At the dessert course, he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, instead of the single scoop for everyone else.

So let's break that down, in case you missed it the first time. Trump gets:

(1) Diet Coke, while his guests are served water

(1) Thousand Island dressing, in place of the creamy vinaigrette served to the rest of the table

(1) extra dish of sauce for his chicken

(2) scoops of ice cream, while everyone else gets (1) scoop

(And that's not all — Trump also has a little red button on his Oval Office desk for ordering Coke.)

Hooray, extra ice cream!

Big boy gets two scoops for having a big boy day!
K. Thor Jensen @kthorjensen

Big boy gets two scoops for having a big boy day!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People thought the president sure was a lucky boy!

I never understood why anyone would submit themselves to the endless hassles of being president. Now I get it.… https://t.co/zpFlBzvqDx
Aaron Sankin @ASankin

I never understood why anyone would submit themselves to the endless hassles of being president. Now I get it.… https://t.co/zpFlBzvqDx

Reply Retweet Favorite

But he should finish his veggies first so he can grow up to be a big strong president!

. @realDonaldTrump a growing boy, yes he is, yes he is. He gets a special scoop for being a special little man. https://t.co/BUUJrLFnJy
Pre-existing Dude @Juris_dudence

. @realDonaldTrump a growing boy, yes he is, yes he is. He gets a special scoop for being a special little man. https://t.co/BUUJrLFnJy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Num num!

President Trump skipped the Correspondents' Dinner because they refused to allow him to bring two Might Kid's Meals… https://t.co/KB2UpyZVtb
Sam Belacqua @sambelacqua

President Trump skipped the Correspondents' Dinner because they refused to allow him to bring two Might Kid's Meals… https://t.co/KB2UpyZVtb

Reply Retweet Favorite

So yummy!

Trump fired Comey because he asked for 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream after dinner.
rob delaney @robdelaney

Trump fired Comey because he asked for 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream after dinner.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

😋 🍦🍦

i'll never get used to the 'literally a giant baby' aspect of the Trump presidency https://t.co/S3CcyosMtB
jamie k @jkbloodtreasure

i'll never get used to the 'literally a giant baby' aspect of the Trump presidency https://t.co/S3CcyosMtB

Reply Retweet Favorite

Donny Two-Scoops always gets his way!

"The President gets TWO scoops of ice cream. Everyone else get ONE." -- US Constitution, 28th Amendment.
((((Peter Sagal)))) @petersagal

"The President gets TWO scoops of ice cream. Everyone else get ONE." -- US Constitution, 28th Amendment.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
reddit.com / Via giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT