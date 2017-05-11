Trump Gets Two Scoops Of Ice Cream Because He Is The President!

But not before you finish your veggies!

So let's break that down, in case you missed it the first time. Trump gets:

• (1) Diet Coke, while his guests are served water

• (1) Thousand Island dressing, in place of the creamy vinaigrette served to the rest of the table

• (1) extra dish of sauce for his chicken

• (2) scoops of ice cream, while everyone else gets (1) scoop

(And that's not all — Trump also has a little red button on his Oval Office desk for ordering Coke.)