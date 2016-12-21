This Russian Fisherman’s Deep-Sea Discoveries Are The Stuff Of Nightmares

BuzzFeed News

The ocean is terrifying and don't you forget it.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 21, 2016, at 1:26 p.m. ET

A fisherman in Murmansk, Russia, is sharing his deep-sea catches online, and HOLY SHIT they are terrifying.

Хороших выходных, сухопутные)!
Роман Федорцов @rfedortsov

Хороших выходных, сухопутные)!

The fisherman, Roman Fedortsov, has gained a large following on Instagram and Twitter, where he shows off his discoveries.

And oh my god, they are ALL sorts of nope.

Кроме рыбы в #трал попадают и такие создания. Надеюсь не ядовитый:) #фото_с_борта_судна #промысел #Баренцево_море… https://t.co/sZtF7215Hz
Роман Федорцов @rfedortsov

Кроме рыбы в #трал попадают и такие создания. Надеюсь не ядовитый:) #фото_с_борта_судна #промысел #Баренцево_море… https://t.co/sZtF7215Hz

Like, I may never step foot in the ocean again.

Еще один #макрурус попался в #трал. В магазинах продается тушка, чтобы не пугать покупателей. #фото_с_борта_судна… https://t.co/ccLMDSVw4l
Роман Федорцов @rfedortsov

Еще один #макрурус попался в #трал. В магазинах продается тушка, чтобы не пугать покупателей. #фото_с_борта_судна… https://t.co/ccLMDSVw4l

Heck. Naw.

К субботнему пиву рыбка не нужна? В прошлом рейсе на окуне попадались. #промысел #фото_с_борта_судна #рыба #улов… https://t.co/pKo79hFDJN
Роман Федорцов @rfedortsov

К субботнему пиву рыбка не нужна? В прошлом рейсе на окуне попадались. #промысел #фото_с_борта_судна #рыба #улов… https://t.co/pKo79hFDJN

🎶 PUT THAT THING BACK WHERE IT CAME FROM OR SO HELP ME. 🎶

Как вам такая красавица? Та #химера, которая сегодня попалась в #трал. #фото_с_борта_судна #промысел… https://t.co/sYIwokIhA8
Роман Федорцов @rfedortsov

Как вам такая красавица? Та #химера, которая сегодня попалась в #трал. #фото_с_борта_судна #промысел… https://t.co/sYIwokIhA8

What is this snaggletoothed sea demon???

Для вновь "прибывших" на борт-очередной подводный хищник #промысел #рыба #фото_с_борта_судна
Роман Федорцов @rfedortsov

Для вновь "прибывших" на борт-очередной подводный хищник #промысел #рыба #фото_с_борта_судна

This isn't a creature of this planet. This is 100% a Pokémon.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @roman_fedortsov

"Come give granny a kiss!"

Еще немного больших лун в ленту. Было дело-подняли #промысел #Атлантика #луна #фото_с_борта_судна
Роман Федорцов @rfedortsov

Еще немного больших лун в ленту. Было дело-подняли #промысел #Атлантика #луна #фото_с_борта_судна

NOOOOOPE.

Очередной #морской_огурец в ленту. #цветок для морячки, ну или кто как испорчен...
Роман Федорцов @rfedortsov

Очередной #морской_огурец в ленту. #цветок для морячки, ну или кто как испорчен...

This can fuck right off.

По просьбе одного товарища выкладываю еще раз сею рыбу. Черт, он такой)... #рыба #промысел #Баренцево_море #черт… https://t.co/1PqVKrl0Ga
Роман Федорцов @rfedortsov

По просьбе одного товарища выкладываю еще раз сею рыбу. Черт, он такой)... #рыба #промысел #Баренцево_море #черт… https://t.co/1PqVKrl0Ga

STOP LOOKING AT ME.

Наблюдаю за тобой! #промысел #Баренцево_море #скат #траулер #рыбалка #фото_с_борта_судна #рыба #рыбофабрика
Роман Федорцов @rfedortsov

Наблюдаю за тобой! #промысел #Баренцево_море #скат #траулер #рыбалка #фото_с_борта_судна #рыба #рыбофабрика

The fact that we inhabit the same planet as these creepy critters is terrifying and baffling but also kind of amazing???

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @roman_fedortsov

All together now: Damn, nature, you scary.

Мелкое рогатое прозрачное... кто ты? #рыба #улов #из_глубины #промысел #fish
Роман Федорцов @rfedortsov

Мелкое рогатое прозрачное... кто ты? #рыба #улов #из_глубины #промысел #fish

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Federtsov.

(H/T Moscow Times)

