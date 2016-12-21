This Russian Fisherman’s Deep-Sea Discoveries Are The Stuff Of Nightmares
The ocean is terrifying and don't you forget it.
A fisherman in Murmansk, Russia, is sharing his deep-sea catches online, and HOLY SHIT they are terrifying.
And oh my god, they are ALL sorts of nope.
Like, I may never step foot in the ocean again.
Heck. Naw.
🎶 PUT THAT THING BACK WHERE IT CAME FROM OR SO HELP ME. 🎶
What is this snaggletoothed sea demon???
This isn't a creature of this planet. This is 100% a Pokémon.
"Come give granny a kiss!"
NOOOOOPE.
This can fuck right off.
STOP LOOKING AT ME.
The fact that we inhabit the same planet as these creepy critters is terrifying and baffling but also kind of amazing???
All together now: Damn, nature, you scary.
