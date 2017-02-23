BuzzFeed News

Witches Are Casting A Spell On Trump As "An Act Of Magical Resistance"

You really can't make this stuff up.

Posted on February 23, 2017, at 5:32 p.m. ET

Witches around the world will join together at Trump Tower at midnight Friday to cast a spell on President Trump as "an act of magical self-defense."

The spell is a "binding spell. It's meant to use your personal energy to restrain Trump's power without causing any harm, Michael Hughes, a self-identified magician who organized the ritual, told BuzzFeed News. "The analogy I use is, it's not punching a Nazi in the face, it's tying a Nazi up, taking his bullhorn away, and smashing his phone so he can't tweet," Hughes said.

The mass ritual will take place at Trump Tower in New York, with smaller rituals happening in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Portugal, South Africa, and many other locations.
The spell is a "binding spell. It's meant to use your personal energy to restrain Trump's power without causing any harm, Michael Hughes, a self-identified magician who organized the ritual, told BuzzFeed News.

"The analogy I use is, it’s not punching a Nazi in the face, it’s tying a Nazi up, taking his bullhorn away, and smashing his phone so he can’t tweet," Hughes said.

The mass ritual will take place at Trump Tower in New York, with smaller rituals happening in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Portugal, South Africa, and many other locations.

The ritual involves burning an "unflattering" photo of Trump on a stumpy orange candle while chanting "You're fired!"

In the absence of an orange candle, a white candle or baby carrot may be substituted. Additional components include the use of the Tower tarot card and a pre-written spell, which includes lines such as:

Bind him so that he shall not break our polity
Usurp our liberty
Or fill our minds with hate, confusion, fear, or despair
And bind, too,
All those who enable his wickedness
And those whose mouths speak his poisonous lies

"We’re going to do this every month on the waning crescent moon until he’s out of office," Hughes said.

"Ceremonial magicians, root workers, and kind of new age-y people" and "even some Christian witches" will be in attendance, Hughes said.

Hughes said he's received "at least 100 emails" from people all over the country and world saying they plan to participate, both solo and alongside a coven.

"What's fascinating to me is that so many people who have never done anything like this are being drawn to do it," he said. "Like why not? Let's try anything."

Hughes said he's received "at least 100 emails" from people all over the country and world saying they plan to participate, both solo and alongside a coven.

"What’s fascinating to me is that so many people who have never done anything like this are being drawn to do it," he said. "Like why not? Let’s try anything."

Hughes said he sees magic as "one tool among many" for resistance.

"I call Congress every day, I write letters, I’ve sent postcards, I’ve marched and everything. This is just one other prong in what we can do," he said.

"The real power that I see in this, and why I think so many people are embracing it, is because it’s a way of taking back your own power," he said. "So many of us just feel overwhelmed and beat down by the barrage of assaults on civil liberties, on immigrants, on the environment."

However, as you might have expected, not everyone's down to get witchy. A website called "Christian Nationalist Alliance" (which is also openly Anti-Islam, btw) has declared a "day of prayer" to counter the spell.

"While this sort of magical attack on believers and servants of God is nothing new, this instance stands out to me because they are attempting to enlist the aid of non-religious liberals," the article says. "These people, mostly young, who may be riled up by the non-stop media attacks on President Trump are a fertile recruiting ground for Satanic groups."

"This is a declaration of spiritual war and it requires a response," it says.

"While this sort of magical attack on believers and servants of God is nothing new, this instance stands out to me because they are attempting to enlist the aid of non-religious liberals," the article says. "These people, mostly young, who may be riled up by the non-stop media attacks on President Trump are a fertile recruiting ground for Satanic groups."

"This is a declaration of spiritual war and it requires a response," it says.

It's unclear how many people plan to counter-pray for Trump (the site appears to have been made in January, and has little over 700 Twitter followers). Even so, some people are taking the counter-prayer efforts VERY seriously.

But it definitely seems like there's going to be quite a few more people casting spells.

#bindtrump #magicresistance #feb24 A Spell to Bind Donald Trump and All Those Who Abet Him: February 24th Mass Rit… https://t.co/AZ8PdezpmH
Kitty_Lemiew @Kitty_Lemiew

#bindtrump #magicresistance #feb24 A Spell to Bind Donald Trump and All Those Who Abet Him: February 24th Mass Rit… https://t.co/AZ8PdezpmH

setup #bindtrump #feb24
inna @anxietyempath

setup #bindtrump #feb24

Witchy friends, join me? I normally work solo but I'm open to a circle for this. #feb24 #BindTrump #MagicResistance https://t.co/Glhxfta5Tc
⭐ Megan ⭐ @drummerlib

Witchy friends, join me? I normally work solo but I'm open to a circle for this. #feb24 #BindTrump #MagicResistance https://t.co/Glhxfta5Tc

witchcraft brothers and sisters: remember to perform the binding ritual in a cleansed area! you do not want bad energy negating the spell!
✿tamalam✿ @aerithot

witchcraft brothers and sisters: remember to perform the binding ritual in a cleansed area! you do not want bad energy negating the spell!

So, at this point you're probably wondering, is this real life? Or is 2017 just some sort of fever dream? And the answer is yes.

GUYS WITCHES ARE CASTING A SPELL TO BIND TRUMP AND CHRISTIANS ARE PRAYING TO PROTECT HIM GET MY POPCORN
Laura Shortridge @DiscordianKitty

GUYS WITCHES ARE CASTING A SPELL TO BIND TRUMP AND CHRISTIANS ARE PRAYING TO PROTECT HIM GET MY POPCORN

People are REALLY pulling for the witches.

#TeamWitches https://t.co/ljAHg2Yt42
wiss 🌙 @hollandstarks

#TeamWitches https://t.co/ljAHg2Yt42

can you believe witches are gonna rid us of trump https://t.co/TuQ3IHMQwp
m a l a k @shumsende

can you believe witches are gonna rid us of trump https://t.co/TuQ3IHMQwp

I love witches https://t.co/TssmSNKwFi
andy. @noorareyes

I love witches https://t.co/TssmSNKwFi

Even a ton of Christians.

Speaking as a Christian myself, I'm pulling for the witches. https://t.co/i4DrwILKZQ
Skylar Baker-Jordan @SkylarJordan

Speaking as a Christian myself, I'm pulling for the witches. https://t.co/i4DrwILKZQ

not this christian, witches do ya thing. https://t.co/w7XM7kwniS
˗ˏˋ stephanie 🌹 ˎˊ˗ @holymolysteph

not this christian, witches do ya thing. https://t.co/w7XM7kwniS

As a Christian, I'm betting on the Wiccans. Even God wants Twitler out. https://t.co/Vq3RjttT11
Michael Elliott @SoraYuy

As a Christian, I'm betting on the Wiccans. Even God wants Twitler out. https://t.co/Vq3RjttT11

And many non-witches are also ready to give it a shot.

Me: idk man I don't believe in witchcraft News: Witches worldwide are planning to cast a spell on Donald Trump Me:
Arturo Castillo @ErreDos_DeDos

Me: idk man I don't believe in witchcraft News: Witches worldwide are planning to cast a spell on Donald Trump Me:

News: "Witches worldwide are planning to cast a spell on Donald Trump on February 24th. Here's how to join them." M… https://t.co/MU5UKv5AcR
Jacob Springfield @j_springfield44

News: "Witches worldwide are planning to cast a spell on Donald Trump on February 24th. Here's how to join them." M… https://t.co/MU5UKv5AcR

Hughes said is not trying to convert anyone and has no problem with people thinking magic is "kooky," he said.

"Magic is the use of consciousness to make changes in the world around you. People do magic all the time," he said.

"When someone goes into a Catholic church and lights a candle, they’re doing magic. When someone carries something around for luck when they’re gambling, they’re doing magic," he said.

And he thinks their efforts are already making an impact.

"There's sort of a belief in magic that when you start talking about it is when it really starts to work," he said. "So I think it’s starting to work already."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Christian Nationalist Alliance.

