Witches Are Casting A Spell On Trump As "An Act Of Magical Resistance"
You really can't make this stuff up.
Witches around the world will join together at Trump Tower at midnight Friday to cast a spell on President Trump as "an act of magical self-defense."
The ritual involves burning an "unflattering" photo of Trump on a stumpy orange candle while chanting "You're fired!"
In the absence of an orange candle, a white candle or baby carrot may be substituted. Additional components include the use of the Tower tarot card and a pre-written spell, which includes lines such as:
Bind him so that he shall not break our polity
Usurp our liberty
Or fill our minds with hate, confusion, fear, or despair
And bind, too,
All those who enable his wickedness
And those whose mouths speak his poisonous lies
"We’re going to do this every month on the waning crescent moon until he’s out of office," Hughes said.
"Ceremonial magicians, root workers, and kind of new age-y people" and "even some Christian witches" will be in attendance, Hughes said.
Hughes said he sees magic as "one tool among many" for resistance.
"I call Congress every day, I write letters, I’ve sent postcards, I’ve marched and everything. This is just one other prong in what we can do," he said.
"The real power that I see in this, and why I think so many people are embracing it, is because it’s a way of taking back your own power," he said. "So many of us just feel overwhelmed and beat down by the barrage of assaults on civil liberties, on immigrants, on the environment."
However, as you might have expected, not everyone's down to get witchy. A website called "Christian Nationalist Alliance" (which is also openly Anti-Islam, btw) has declared a "day of prayer" to counter the spell.
It's unclear how many people plan to counter-pray for Trump (the site appears to have been made in January, and has little over 700 Twitter followers). Even so, some people are taking the counter-prayer efforts VERY seriously.
But it definitely seems like there's going to be quite a few more people casting spells.
So, at this point you're probably wondering, is this real life? Or is 2017 just some sort of fever dream? And the answer is yes.
People are REALLY pulling for the witches.
Even a ton of Christians.
And many non-witches are also ready to give it a shot.
Hughes said is not trying to convert anyone and has no problem with people thinking magic is "kooky," he said.
"Magic is the use of consciousness to make changes in the world around you. People do magic all the time," he said.
"When someone goes into a Catholic church and lights a candle, they’re doing magic. When someone carries something around for luck when they’re gambling, they’re doing magic," he said.
And he thinks their efforts are already making an impact.
"There's sort of a belief in magic that when you start talking about it is when it really starts to work," he said. "So I think it’s starting to work already."
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Christian Nationalist Alliance.
