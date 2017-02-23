Witches Are Casting A Spell On Trump As "An Act Of Magical Resistance"

The spell is a "binding spell. It's meant to use your personal energy to restrain Trump's power without causing any harm, Michael Hughes, a self-identified magician who organized the ritual, told BuzzFeed News.

"The analogy I use is, it’s not punching a Nazi in the face, it’s tying a Nazi up, taking his bullhorn away, and smashing his phone so he can’t tweet," Hughes said.

The mass ritual will take place at Trump Tower in New York, with smaller rituals happening in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Portugal, South Africa, and many other locations.