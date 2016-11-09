Stephen Colbert Signed Off On The Election On An Uncharacteristically Somber Note

The special broadcast on Showtime started out lighthearted, as most people geared up for what looked like a clear Democratic victory.

However, when guests Mark Halperin and John Heilemann of Bloomberg told Colbert the Republican candidate had become the front-runner, Colbert appeared visibly dismayed.

"I'm not sure if it's a comedy show at this point," Colbert said. "I think we're in the middle of a documentary right now."

Moments later, news broke live on air that Trump had won Florida, and Halperin said Trump was "now on the doorstep of 270 electoral votes."

The crowd audibly gasped.

"Wow, that’s a horrifying prospect," Colbert said. "I can’t put a happy face on that, and that’s my job.”