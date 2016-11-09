Stephen Colbert Signed Off On The Election On An Uncharacteristically Somber Note
"I can’t put a happy face on that, and that’s my job.”
Stephen Colbert's live election night show struck a somber note when he learned Donald Trump was about to secure a presidential win.
As the show wrapped up with a Trump presidency seeming almost certain, Colbert took a moment to call for national unity.
