Sorry, That "Get A $100 Chipotle Card” Link Your Friends Keep Sending You Is A Scam

Click wisely and trust no one, my friends.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 31, 2018, at 3:41 p.m. ET

If you've been on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, email, Google+, or your group text today, you may have come across a link to this sketchy website:

chipotle.guacamole.cards

Found at the actually-kinda-real-looking URL "https://chipotle.guacamole.cards/," the website promises a $100 Chipotle gift card to anyone who gets four friends to click their referral link.

It even includes Facebook reviews from (fake) people and a reply from a (fake) verified Chipotle account.

chipotle.guacamole.cards

The actual Facebook-verified Chipotle account is named "Chipotle Mexican Grill."

Also, none of these Facebook users appear to be real.

The link spread widely. Burritos for everyone!!!

https://t.co/VRyAJmaxWt FREE 100 CHIPOTLE Card!!!
Cuteness Overload @Overly_Cute

https://t.co/VRyAJmaxWt FREE 100 CHIPOTLE Card!!!

Get a $100 Chipotle Card https://t.co/yyBxBGK5Mu y'all I love Chipotle don't let me down
we purple you 💜💜 @gvccislippers

Get a $100 Chipotle Card https://t.co/yyBxBGK5Mu y'all I love Chipotle don't let me down

But sadly, there were no burritos to be had.

GOODMORNING I just accidentally scammed all 5 of my friends with a link to a $100 Chipotle gift card :/ my b everyone we were all really about to lose our identities over some rice and beans
Mary Kate @mkhaselden

GOODMORNING I just accidentally scammed all 5 of my friends with a link to a $100 Chipotle gift card :/ my b everyone we were all really about to lose our identities over some rice and beans

Many people who shared the link quickly realized it was a hoax.

Did I just spam my entire address book to get a $100 chipotle gift card? Absolutely. Did it turn out to be fake? 1000 percent
Aaron Aguirre @uofaaron

Did I just spam my entire address book to get a $100 chipotle gift card? Absolutely. Did it turn out to be fake? 1000 percent

me after falling for the $100 chipotle gift card scam
olivia @oliviasedran

me after falling for the $100 chipotle gift card scam

Chipotle confirmed on Twitter that the link was not affiliated with the chain, saying it "seems to be a scam going around."

@4ScottStevens Thanks for reaching out! This seems to be a scam going around and we are looking into this thoroughly. So sorry for any confusion. -Gabe
Chipotle @ChipotleTweets

@4ScottStevens Thanks for reaching out! This seems to be a scam going around and we are looking into this thoroughly. So sorry for any confusion. -Gabe

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Chipotle for more information.

The scam was likely piggybacking off an actual Chipotle promotion, in which they're giving away free guac for National Avocado Day.

Free guac on National Avocado Day, groundbreaking. Actually, internet-breaking. Getting our servers back up ASAP. 👨‍💻
Chipotle @ChipotleTweets

Free guac on National Avocado Day, groundbreaking. Actually, internet-breaking. Getting our servers back up ASAP. 👨‍💻

Anyway, happy Tuesday, and remember: There is no such thing as a free burrito and the internet is full of lies.

