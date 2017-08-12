A Small Group Of Students Stood Up To A White Nationalist March And People Are Lauding Them As Heroes

"Tell me again how today's college students are scared snowflakes."

On Friday night, hundreds of torch-wielding white nationalists marched on the University of Virginia's campus in Charlottesville.

The march came before Saturday's "Unite the Right" protest against the proposed removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park, formerly called Lee Park.

Fights broke out at the Friday night march, with multiple reports of counterprotesters being pepper-sprayed by the white nationalists, according to local paper the Cavalier Daily.

The groups were separated by law enforcement, who declared a wrongful assembly.

“This is not something that we thought would ever happen, that we would ever see in our lifetime," Alex Spratley, a second-year student who counterprotested, told the Cavalier Daily. "It’s wild.”