This 15-Year-Old Dog Lived Just Long Enough To See His Human Get Married

The bride, Kelly O'Connell, met Charlie Bear when he was just 12 weeks old. After being found abandoned in a shopping cart outside a grocery store, he was brought to the animal shelter where O'Connell was working while studying to be a veterinarian — and it was love at first sight.

"I wasn’t looking for a dog," O'Connell told BuzzFeed News. "I was 19, still living with my parents and going to college. It was the worst time in my life to even attempt to get a dog.

"He came in, and I was like, 'Yup. I’m taking this puppy home,'" she said.