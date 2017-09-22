BuzzFeed News

Mormon Students Are Losing Their Darn Minds Over Caffeinated Soda At Brigham Young University

Hallelujah.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on September 22, 2017, at 7:00 a.m. ET

Brigham Young University, a Mormon university in Utah, announced Thursday that it would end its ban on selling caffeinated beverages.

BYU @BYU

As dictated by the school's honor code, caffeinated soda was not allowed to be sold on campus. Coffee, tea, and energy drinks were fully banned (along with alcohol, premarital sex, profanity, homosexuality, and beards).

Students are straight-up losing their minds.

Kwaku @thekwakuel

Ryan Kerr @rkerrtwo

All around the campus, there is much rejoicing.

hazey sky @hay_zul_nut

🐝Angsty Lauren🐝 @awkwardlylauren

Aaron Mendoza @aaronmendoza92

It's truly a historic day.

skyler lodwig @skyler_michele

Chandler @ChandlerMillerr

Trevor Gibby @TrevorGibby1

Sang Kim @5lbtrout

Many are thanking the university president.

AUSS @aussishumble

lauren todd @LTodd3000

And some are wondering what could be next for the school.

jenna jackson @jennalinds

vits @snow_van

A Mormon college has never memed harder.

sasha sloan @sashaesloan

Hank R. Smith, PhD @hankrsmith

Praise be. 🙏🙏🙏

🐝Angsty Lauren🐝 @awkwardlylauren

