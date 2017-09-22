Mormon Students Are Losing Their Darn Minds Over Caffeinated Soda At Brigham Young University
Hallelujah.
Brigham Young University, a Mormon university in Utah, announced Thursday that it would end its ban on selling caffeinated beverages.
Students are straight-up losing their minds.
All around the campus, there is much rejoicing.
It's truly a historic day.
Many are thanking the university president.
And some are wondering what could be next for the school.
A Mormon college has never memed harder.
Praise be. 🙏🙏🙏
