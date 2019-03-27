Apparently People Slice Bagels Like Bread In St. Louis And Honestly? WTF.

You know, the Jewish American breakfast staple with a slice right down the middle, often topped with lox and cream cheese. Yum!

A style of slicing bagels as you would a loaf of bread — aka bread-sliced — has caused OUTRAGE among a lot of people this week. (Ok, so not real outrage, but, like, bread outrage.)

The drama all started when Alek Krautmann, a St. Louis native and employee of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tweeted a photo Monday of a box of Panera bagels looking like they’d gone through a paper shredder.

“Today I introduced my coworkers to the St. Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced,” he tweeted. “It was a hit!”

Here’s one we recreated ourselves with a knife (not a fancy slicer) so you can see this mess in all its glory: