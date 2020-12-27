Three People Were Killed In A "Completely Random" Bowling Alley Shooting

Google Maps

A shooter opened fire inside a bowling alley Saturday evening, killing three people and injuring three others at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Illinois. The three men killed, who have not yet named, were identified by Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea as a 73-year-old, a 65-year-old, and a 69-year-old. Those injured were a 14-year-old boy now in stable condition after being shot in the face and airlifted to a hospital, a 16-year-old girl who was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and a 62-year-old man who is in critical condition for multiple gunshot wounds and underwent surgery overnight.

The suspect, Duke Webb, 37, is from Florida and is an active member of the military, police said. He was arrested within minutes of opening fire at the bowling alley, though he initially tried to conceal his two handguns and his identity as the shooter, police said. He has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police have not yet spoken to a possible motive for the shooting, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.

“We believe this was a completely random act, and there was no prior meeting or any kind of relationship between the suspect and any of the victims," O'Shea said. A spokesperson for the Army confirmed Webb's affiliation to BuzzFeed News, saying he is a Special Forces Assistant Operations and Intelligence Sergeant stationed at the Eglin Air Force Base in western Florida. He joined the Army in 2008, and was on leave at the time of the shooting. “We are shocked and saddened to learn about this tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and wounded,” said Col. John W. Sannes, Webb's commander.

