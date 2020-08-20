Billie Eilish Urged People To "Vote Like Our Lives And The World Depend On It"
"The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves," the 18-year-old singer said before performing at the virtual DNC.
In a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, before her performance of her new song, "My Future," Billie Eilish called on viewers to "vote like our lives and the world depend on it."
"You don't need me to tell you things are a mess," said the 18-year-old singer, who became legally able to vote less than a year ago. "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about."
Eilish urged people to vote for Joe Biden, saying the US needs "leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid, not deny them... Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality."
"And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who's building a team that shares our values," she said. "It starts with voting against Donald Trump, and for Joe Biden."
"Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out," she added. "We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves."
Eilish, who has hosted voter registration drives at her concerts, implored viewers "please register, please vote."
Following her remarks, Eilish posted the video on her Instagram, along with a link to register to vote.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.