Billie Eilish Urged People To "Vote Like Our Lives And The World Depend On It"

In a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, before her performance of her new song, "My Future," Billie Eilish called on viewers to "vote like our lives and the world depend on it."

"You don't need me to tell you things are a mess," said the 18-year-old singer, who became legally able to vote less than a year ago. "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about."

Eilish urged people to vote for Joe Biden, saying the US needs "leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid, not deny them... Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality."

"And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who's building a team that shares our values," she said. "It starts with voting against Donald Trump, and for Joe Biden."