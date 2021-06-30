The Overturning Of Bill Cosby's Conviction Is Being Met With An Outpouring Of Shock And Disappointment

Bill Cosby was released from prison on Wednesday hours after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 sexual assault conviction, finding that his agreement with a previous prosecutor should have prevented charges from ever being filed.

The sudden reversal of what was seen as one of the biggest milestones in the #MeToo movement was met with shock and disbelief from the public.

Many women are pointing to Cosby's release as yet another example of why so many sexual assault victims don't report their attacker, knowing the vast majority of them will never be charged.