The Overturning Of Bill Cosby's Conviction Is Being Met With An Outpouring Of Shock And Disappointment
"I never wanna hear 'Well did you report it?' again."
Bill Cosby was released from prison on Wednesday hours after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 sexual assault conviction, finding that his agreement with a previous prosecutor should have prevented charges from ever being filed.
The sudden reversal of what was seen as one of the biggest milestones in the #MeToo movement was met with shock and disbelief from the public.
Many women are pointing to Cosby's release as yet another example of why so many sexual assault victims don't report their attacker, knowing the vast majority of them will never be charged.
Others are reflecting on how many of the powerful men who've been accused of sexual abuse numerous times have faced little to no consequences.
It's a grim truth, especially when you realize how many "canceled" people are still wealthy, famous, and active in their careers.
The overturning of Cosby's conviction is a frustrating end to a painful saga, and it's reminding many people of how broken the legal system can be for sexual assault survivors.
Still, it is based on a legal technicality — not new information or anything suddenly suggesting his innocence.
Many are seeing it as a reminder of all the other people facing far harsher consequences for minor crimes, particularly the thousands of Americans imprisoned for marijuana-related offenses.
It also comes just days after Britney Spears spoke out about her legal battle over the court-ordered conservatorship that has stripped her of her personal freedoms for over a decade.
In the face of the stunning news, people are sending their thoughts and solidarity to the nearly 60 women who've said Cosby assaulted them.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.