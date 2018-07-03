This Bear That Took A Dip In A Jacuzzi, Sipped A Margarita, Then Took A 2-Hour Nap Is The Hero Of Summer 2018

Be the Jacuzzi-soaking, margarita-stealing, nap-taking bear you wish to see in the world.

The true icon of summer 2018 has been found, and it is this bear that was recently spotted taking a dip in a Jacuzzi, drinking a margarita, and then passing out for a two-hour nap in a tree.

Mark Hough, who spotted the bear in his backyard in California Friday afternoon, told BuzzFeed News that he and his wife had just sat down outside for a drink when the bear showed up.

"My wife came home from work and requested a margarita, so we made a couple margaritas and went out to the pool to relax in the sun," said Hough. "Then, I heard some crackling of branches coming from my neighbor's side of the property."

When the crackling got louder, Hough walked over to investigate.

"I realized, 'Oh my, there’s a bear coming into our yard!'" said Hough. "So, I yelled to my wife to grab the dogs because they’d been laying out in the sun, and we hightailed it down to our house."

After a few minutes, he ventured back outside to see if the bear had left. He didn't see it at first — but then he looked to his right.