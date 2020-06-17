The Aunt Jemima Brand Is Changing Its Name After Admitting It's Based On A Racist Stereotype

Syrup and pancake mix brand Aunt Jemima will change its name and image after acknowledging its racist roots, its parent company, Quaker Oats, announced Wednesday.

"We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," Kristin Kroepfl, the company's vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a press release. "While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough."

The changes will begin appearing in stores at the end of the year. It is not yet known what the new packaging for the 130-year-old brand will look like.



Aunt Jemima is a character that originated in late-1800s minstrel shows, in which white performers in blackface would portray a variety of racist archetypes of Black people as a popular form of entertainment for white people.

Aunt Jemima was based on the racist archetype known as the "mammy," usually portrayed as a caregiver or maid in a white family's homes, which had its roots in slavery.

Early advertisements for the syrup brand portrayed its namesake to reflect this stereotype. The first model hired by the company to portray Aunt Jemima was Nancy Green, a former slave.

In 1989, the brand updated its design, removing Aunt Jemima's bandana and giving her pearl earrings and a lace collar.