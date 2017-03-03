Trump And Schwarzenegger Are Feuding Again About "Celebrity Apprentice"

“Hey Donald, I have a great idea: Why don’t we switch jobs?” Schwarzenegger says in the video, which he posted on Twitter. “You take over TV because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, so then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

BuzzFeed News reached out to NBC for comment.

The Celebrity Apprentice finale drew 3.4 million total viewers, and got .9 of the crucial 18 to 49 demographic. Those numbers are down significantly from the finale in the final Trump season in 2015, when it got almost double that in the 18 to 49 demographic — which advertisers care about the most — and an audience of 6.1 million.