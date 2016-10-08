Source: Trump-Backer Mark Burnett Has Warned Staff On "Apprentice" Leaks
The Apprentice under pressure to release unaired Trump footage.
But pressure on Burnett to release the footage has continued to grow.
One anonymous crew member said Burnett guarded footage carefully while the show was airing to protect against spoilers.
"The Apprentice footage was super vaulted stuff, to keep it from getting into anyone's hands," the member told AP. "The game-show aspect meant that the footage was locked down super securely."
NBC spokesperson Rebecca Marks told AP she did not know if the network has unaired footage in storage, and even if they did, they would not be permitted to release it.
"We don't have the legal right to give out the footage from that show," Marks said.
On Saturday afternoon, Bill Pruitt, who said he worked as a producer on the first two seasons of The Apprentice, tweeted that there were "far worse" tapes of Trump out there:
And another television executive, Chris Nee, said in a since-deleted tweet that producers could face a $5 million "leak fee." He mentions it in this tweet as well:
The head of a pro-Clinton Super PAC suggested Sunday that he would cover the legal expenses of staffers on the show who leak damaging footage of Trump.
“If a $5 million ‘leak fee’ is what stands between truth and total Trump implosion, sign me up,” said David Brock, the founder of American Bridge and a leading Clinton ally, in an email to BuzzFeed News.
Ben Smith contributed to this report.
