Here's How One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Jewish Delis Paid Tribute To His Memory

"He felt like this was sort of an extension of his home," said the owner of Barney Greengrass.

Barney Greengrass, an iconic Jewish deli in New York, counted Bourdain as one of its most loyal fans. In tribute to him, they set up a table with some of his favorite items.

Bourdain had featured the deli in a 2002 episode of A Cook's Tour, his first show on Food Network.

Gary Greengrass, the deli's owner and the founder's grandson, told BuzzFeed News he set the table with some of the items Bourdain ordered on that episode, including their speciality, Nova Scotia lox with scrambled eggs and onions.

"I thought it was a nice touch to set it up really like it’s the same table, like how he had it, and exactly where he ate and did his segment from, sort of reminisce a bit," Greengrass said. "It’s a loss, what can I tell you?"

Bourdain loved all sorts of things on their menu, Greengrass added.

"He loved the sturgeon, he loved the Nova Scotia with caramelized onions and eggs, he loved the chopped liver, we have this fresh orange juice that he loved," he said. "Those were his go-to comfort items."