People Don't Know How To Feel About This Bizarre Cat Dance Video

I'd explain further, but you should probably just have a look for yourself.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on September 6, 2016, at 3:30 p.m. ET

In today's "the internet is a weird place" news, people can't stop watching this video of people interpretively dancing with cats:

The dance troupe, called Ballet Zoom, was popular in Spain in the 1970s. "Cats," as the video has been aptly named, has been on YouTube since 2011, but really took off on Monday when blogger Messy Nessy shared it on Facebook.

AND IT

IS

AN

EXPERIENCE.

No one really knows how to feel about it.

....wtf did I just watch. https://t.co/mod1ypGJAO
LJ @splendourella

I feel like I would get full before I could eat enough acid to be in this dance troupe. https://t.co/V5chdxuSTP
Retro Nick @Retron8

:"open this door to see the true heart of the internet" with trembling fingers I turn the nob: https://t.co/pCtgwqpYvP
Jessica Ritchey @Ruby_Stevens

Though many recognized it for the true artistic achievement it so clearly is.

I want to climb into this video and live in it. https://t.co/fiKmvi0dny
Lynne Doncaster @LynneDoncaster

Y’all. The revival of CATS on Broadway is really pushing boundaries. https://t.co/9krrzbEfed
Robbie Medwed @rjmedwed

I don't know what's going on here, but I fully support it. https://t.co/4G7LRgQdh7
WonderCat @w0nderwoman108

So anyway, there's that. IDK.

