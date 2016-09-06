People Don't Know How To Feel About This Bizarre Cat Dance Video
I'd explain further, but you should probably just have a look for yourself.
In today's "the internet is a weird place" news, people can't stop watching this video of people interpretively dancing with cats:
AND IT
IS
AN
EXPERIENCE.
No one really knows how to feel about it.
Though many recognized it for the true artistic achievement it so clearly is.
So anyway, there's that. IDK.
-
