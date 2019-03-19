An Ex-Cop Said She Was Having Sex With Her Supervisor When Her Child Died In A Hot Car

Cassie Barker had temporarily lost custody of her 3-year-old daughter once before for leaving her alone in a car.

Justin Mitchell / AP

A former Mississippi police officer admitted Monday that she was having sex with her supervisor while her daughter was dying in a hot patrol car, local CBS affiliate WLOX reported. Cassie Barker, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Cheyenne Hyer, Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner confirmed to BuzzFeed News. Barker was initially indicted on second-degree murder charges but reportedly struck a plea deal.

Hancock County Sheriff's Office

Cheyenne died in 2016 after Barker left her in a patrol car for four hours while she had sex with her supervisor, Clark Ladner, and then fell asleep at his home. According to The Sun Herald, the temperatures reached over 100 degrees that day. Barker had put on the air conditioner, but it was not blowing cold air. When she returned to the vehicle, Barker found her daughter unresponsive in her car seat with a body temperature of 107 degrees.

Both she and Ladner were reportedly fired from the Long Beach Police Department as a result. Ladner has not been charged with any crimes, as he has said he was unaware a child had been left in the car. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Barker had left her daughter alone in a car the previous April, reportedly while she was at a store. Cheyenne was temporarily placed in custody of child welfare services and Barker was suspended from the police force for a week.