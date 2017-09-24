BuzzFeed News

Germans Are Shocked And Devastated That A Far-Right Party Is In Parliament For The First Time In 65 Years

"Y'all living in 2017 while Germany's living in 1933."

Julia Reinstein and Rachael Krishna

Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on September 24, 2017, at 2:44 p.m. ET

In Germany's election on Sunday, the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) is predicted to win 13.5% of the vote, the largest percentage since the Nazis rose to power in 1933.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Germans reacted with shock and devastation at the news.

So more than one eighth of my fellow Germans are Nazis. Sobering, to say the least. #BTW17
Heautontimoroumenos @paulengelhard

So more than one eighth of my fellow Germans are Nazis. Sobering, to say the least. #BTW17

In case you were wondering: no, there is no German word to adequately express my horror at these election results. #BTW17
Chrissy Fleps @chrissyfleps

In case you were wondering: no, there is no German word to adequately express my horror at these election results. #BTW17

There is a 13,5% chance I'll drink myself to sleep in hope to wake up and realizing I just had a nightmare. Devastated. #BTW17
Fabian Lohmann @GrabbzLoL

There is a 13,5% chance I'll drink myself to sleep in hope to wake up and realizing I just had a nightmare. Devastated. #BTW17

I am ashamed and shocked. #BTW17 In my heart there is no place for racism.
Ann-Christin S. @TiniStricker

I am ashamed and shocked. #BTW17 In my heart there is no place for racism.

People were horrified that such a large percentage of Germans could "vote for open racism."

Holy shit. How can we have so many ignorant stupid people in the country? How can you vote for open racism? #btw17
Tanja @alotof_heart

Holy shit. How can we have so many ignorant stupid people in the country? How can you vote for open racism? #btw17

CAN 👏🏼YOU👏🏼BELIEVE👏🏼THAT👏🏼WE👏🏼HAVE👏🏼STILL👏🏼NAZI👏🏼PARTYS👏🏼IN👏🏼GERMANY👏🏼 IN👏🏼2017👏🏼AND👏🏼THAT👏🏼THEY👏🏼ARE👏🏼WINNING?👏🏼I👏🏼CAN‘T👏🏼 #BTW17
Anna ✨ @whenitwasmagic

CAN 👏🏼YOU👏🏼BELIEVE👏🏼THAT👏🏼WE👏🏼HAVE👏🏼STILL👏🏼NAZI👏🏼PARTYS👏🏼IN👏🏼GERMANY👏🏼 IN👏🏼2017👏🏼AND👏🏼THAT👏🏼THEY👏🏼ARE👏🏼WINNING?👏🏼I👏🏼CAN‘T👏🏼 #BTW17

Many saw it as a massive step back for Germany.

Y'all living in 2017 while Germany's living in 1933. #BTW17
trash 🏳‍🌈 @mela_ugh

Y'all living in 2017 while Germany's living in 1933. #BTW17

germans just took the biggest step back ever, how did we not learn from our past #BTW17
mile @clearisak

germans just took the biggest step back ever, how did we not learn from our past #BTW17

people who voted for afd got obviously no clue what happened 85 years ago when people voted for an extremist #btw17
lesley @trippydelreys

people who voted for afd got obviously no clue what happened 85 years ago when people voted for an extremist #btw17

Germany: we learned from our history and never want it to happen again also Germany: votes AfD 🙄 #btw17
#Change_Up @bIueseoul

Germany: we learned from our history and never want it to happen again also Germany: votes AfD 🙄 #btw17

Though some were not entirely surprised...

AfD prognose 13% ?? #BTW17
theresa 🥀 @bareIyhuman

AfD prognose 13% ?? #BTW17

...especially considering how Trump won.

Remember when we were making fun of Americans for being so stupid.... Yeah.... #BTW17
Mareike♊ ✌🐒 @addicted2kellyc

Remember when we were making fun of Americans for being so stupid.... Yeah.... #BTW17

UK: We're dumb. US: We're dumber. GER: Wait, hold my Bier. #BTW17 #BTW2017 #istschonwieder1930? #blueisthenewbrown
Sebastian Lapke @sebastianlapke

UK: We're dumb. US: We're dumber. GER: Wait, hold my Bier. #BTW17 #BTW2017 #istschonwieder1930? #blueisthenewbrown

lol throwback when we joked about the us and trump and now we have the afd i’m 🙃 #BTW17
michelle @weirdgrierr

lol throwback when we joked about the us and trump and now we have the afd i’m 🙃 #BTW17

People are really, really angry.

@ everyone who voted for AfD #BTW17
friddi @holymorrisxn

@ everyone who voted for AfD #BTW17

if you are not familiar with German political parties, I made this handy chart for you #BTW17 #GermanyDecides… https://t.co/eiAIGY5YjL
aganimVER @aganim90

if you are not familiar with German political parties, I made this handy chart for you #BTW17 #GermanyDecides… https://t.co/eiAIGY5YjL

And — of course — a lot of people want to move to Canada now.

ok google: how to move to Canada? #BTW17
crows before bros @xfeyren

ok google: how to move to Canada? #BTW17

ME MOVING TO CANADA #BTW17
JUSTINE @DOLANSCARAMEL

ME MOVING TO CANADA #BTW17

WTF Germany? I again lost hope in humanity. Isn't Canada a nice place to live in? Gotta move to Canada Or just go live on mars. #BTW17
Myra @Myrandriel

WTF Germany? I again lost hope in humanity. Isn't Canada a nice place to live in? Gotta move to Canada Or just go live on mars. #BTW17

