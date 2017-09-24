Germans Are Shocked And Devastated That A Far-Right Party Is In Parliament For The First Time In 65 Years
"Y'all living in 2017 while Germany's living in 1933."
In Germany's election on Sunday, the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) is predicted to win 13.5% of the vote, the largest percentage since the Nazis rose to power in 1933.
Germans reacted with shock and devastation at the news.
People were horrified that such a large percentage of Germans could "vote for open racism."
Many saw it as a massive step back for Germany.
Though some were not entirely surprised...
...especially considering how Trump won.
People are really, really angry.
And — of course — a lot of people want to move to Canada now.
