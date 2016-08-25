A University Has Drawn Controversy For Its "#StopWhitePeople2k16" Class

It was intended "to facilitate a discussion among the RAs that would improve their ability to handle conflicts among residents around issues of diversity," Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose said.

A program called "#StopWhitePeople2k16," which was offered at Binghamton University as part of RA training, is drawing controversy because some people are calling it "anti-white."

The class, which was optional and developed by students, was intended "to facilitate a discussion among the RAs that would improve their ability to handle conflicts among residents around issues of diversity," Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose said in a statement .

The op-ed said the name of the course "is divisive, politically motivated, and does nothing to actually prevent racism," and even suggested it may be "a real example of racism on campus."

It's move in week! Excited to meet your new RA? Good news! They've been properly trained to keep the dorms safe... https://t.co/MEoYTChJf9

Opponents of the course flooded Binghamton's Facebook page with comments, many from alumni saying they hope the school gets shut down.

All the articles attacking the Binghamton RA's is the reason why #stopwhitepeople2k16 exists

Others expressed their support for the course.

The argument against Binghamton U's #stopwhitepeople RA course "what if it was stop black people!"...UH, WE DO, AND HAVE, FOR CENTURIES.

#BingHamptonUniversity is offering a diversity course for white people. Sounds like a good course. https://t.co/LQhLOhSC4m

The student affairs office reviewed the program after hearing of concerns and "verified that the actual program content was not 'anti-white,'" Rose said.

He also noted that the hashtag "#StopWhitePeople2k16" was not invented by program leaders and "is commonly used ironically."

"As the senior student affairs officer on campus, I’m supportive of the students’ efforts to facilitate dialogue around a challenging set of topics," Rose said. "I have no indication that this particular program was inconsistent with the respectful environment we hope to support and sustain."