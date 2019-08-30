A Street In Brooklyn Was Covered In Raw Chicken

Does anyone know what the hell kind of chicken massacre happened in Boerum Hill?

A number of unidentified chickens in Brooklyn did not succeed in crossing the road Friday morning.



Cullen Camic, who filmed the video of a mysterious sea of raw chicken covering the street, told BuzzFeed News he has no idea what happened but "it was fowl."



He first came upon the clucky catastrophe early Friday morning on Wyckoff Street near Bond Street, likely shortly after it was dumped, because the chicken was still in a relatively neat pile. He filmed the video about an hour later, after a number of vehicles had run over it and spread it along the road.

"When I first saw it, it was just like a white mound, much more cohesive then in the video," he said.

Camic said the original chicken mound was about a foot high and covered "the whole street."

"It was a large amount of chicken," he said.

Camic sent his girlfriend the video, who passed it on to writer Sara Vilkomerson. "Does anyone know what the hell kind of chicken massacre happened in Boerum Hill?" she tweeted.

The chicken didn't smell as bad as it looked because it seemed "pretty fresh," Camic said.