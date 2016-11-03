BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Cubs Fan Drove All Day To Listen To The Game At His Father's Grave

news

A Cubs Fan Drove All Day To Listen To The Game At His Father's Grave

His dad became a Cubs fan during his Navy service and remained loyal his whole life.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 3, 2016, at 2:39 p.m. ET

When the Chicago Cubs won the World Series after 108 years on Wednesday, loyal fans came together to celebrate the historic victory.

Decades ago, Wayne Williams, a fan from North Carolina, made a promise to his dad.&quot;When the Cubs — not if, when — the Cubs got into the World Series, we would make sure we listen to the games together,&quot; Williams told WTHR.
WTHR

Decades ago, Wayne Williams, a fan from North Carolina, made a promise to his dad.

"When the Cubs — not if, when — the Cubs got into the World Series, we would make sure we listen to the games together," Williams told WTHR.

Sadly, Williams' dad — with whom he shares his name — died in 1980 at the age of 53.

But Williams held true to his promise.He drove all day from his home in North Carolina to Indiana, where his dad is buried.
WTHR

But Williams held true to his promise.

He drove all day from his home in North Carolina to Indiana, where his dad is buried.

Williams said his dad became a Cubs fan while he was serving in the Navy.

&quot;I think it was because when he was at boot camp at Great Lakes,&quot; he told WTHR. &quot;He probably went to some games, because Wrigley&#x27;s brought the guys out there for these things and it was the closest thing to big-time baseball he&#x27;d ever seen.&quot;
WTHR

"I think it was because when he was at boot camp at Great Lakes," he told WTHR. "He probably went to some games, because Wrigley's brought the guys out there for these things and it was the closest thing to big-time baseball he'd ever seen."

Even through decades of losses, Williams' dad remained loyal to his team.

&quot;I&#x27;ll never forget one day he said, start of the season, I forget what year it was, &#x27;This is going to be our year. This is going to be our year. We&#x27;re going to be 500,&#x27;&quot; Williams said.When asked whether he thought his dad was watching the game from above, Williams laughed. He said he might actually be watching from somewhere else.
WTHR

"I'll never forget one day he said, start of the season, I forget what year it was, 'This is going to be our year. This is going to be our year. We're going to be 500,'" Williams said.

When asked whether he thought his dad was watching the game from above, Williams laughed. He said he might actually be watching from somewhere else.

"Knowing him, no," Williams said. "He was a hell raiser, baby. He was a hell raiser."

WTHR
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT