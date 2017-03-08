A 5-Year-Old Girl Just Qualified To Be The Youngest National Spelling Bee Contestant Ever

KJRH/Tulsa

“We knew there was something special there,” Fuller said.

After that, Edith and her mom began practicing for the bee, looking up words she misspelled along the way to learn their spellings and meanings.

“Learning the words was so educational. She was able to learn about different countries and cultures and different kinds of food,” Fuller said.

Despite her daughter's spelling genius, Fuller said she was simply impressed that Edith was able to stick out the four-hour competition.

“She likes to move around,” Fuller said. “I’m surprised she sat still for so long.”