A Mom Says Her 9-Year-Old Came Out As Gay And Then Killed Himself After Classmates Bullied Him

A mom in Denver said her 9-year-old came out as gay and then killed himself after being bullied at school.

Leia Pierce’s son, Jamel Myles, killed himself Thursday — just four days after starting fourth grade.

Over the summer, he’d come out to her as gay, she told KDVR.

“And he looked so scared when he told me. He was like, “Mom I’m gay,’” Pierce told the local news station. “And I thought he was playing, so I looked back because I was driving, and he was all curled up, so scared. And I said, I still love you.”

He also told his mom he’d like to start dressing in a more feminine style.

“I know you buy me boy stuff because I’m a boy, but I’d rather dress like a girl,” Pierce said her son told her.

He also said “he was gonna tell people he’s gay because he’s proud of himself,” Pierce said.